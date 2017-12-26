YouTube

It’s tough to argue against the idea that the Royal Rumble is the single most-anticipated match every year in the pro wrestling world. This year, that anticipation will get dialed up 100 percent, as for the first time ever, the women of WWE will also participate in their own, second Royal Rumble match at the sure-to-be-six-hour-long pay-per-view on January 28.

The Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble may be profoundly underwhelming, and there’s a 100 percent chance that Brock Lesnar will retain his title in that bout, but there are at least plenty of other things you’ll be able to bet on at the Rumble!

And I’m not just talking about the standard Rumble drawing and pool you probably play with your friends, either. I’m talking about honest-to-god sports betting on professional wrestling. A thing you can do in the year 2017!