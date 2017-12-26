It’s tough to argue against the idea that the Royal Rumble is the single most-anticipated match every year in the pro wrestling world. This year, that anticipation will get dialed up 100 percent, as for the first time ever, the women of WWE will also participate in their own, second Royal Rumble match at the sure-to-be-six-hour-long pay-per-view on January 28.
The Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble may be profoundly underwhelming, and there’s a 100 percent chance that Brock Lesnar will retain his title in that bout, but there are at least plenty of other things you’ll be able to bet on at the Rumble!
And I’m not just talking about the standard Rumble drawing and pool you probably play with your friends, either. I’m talking about honest-to-god sports betting on professional wrestling. A thing you can do in the year 2017!
Close to the rumble this year, Randy Ortons odds went really tight. Someone was winning on him somewhere! (No doubt with inside knowledge)
I don’t understand the formula is -111 better than page at 750 is Asuka at 200 better or worse than Becky at 500 I’ve never dealt with Vegas odds so I’m truly confused on this
Betting lines are actually really simple. If someone is a favorite, they’re given a “-” followed by a number. Whatever that number is, is what’d you’d have to bet to win $100. Underdogs are given a “+” followed by a number. Whatever that number is, is what’d you win if you bet $100.
In this example, Rousey at -111, means you’d need to bet $111 to win $100. Conversely Paige at +750 means a $100 bet would win you $750. So Rousey is the favorite & Paige is a massive underdog
Thank you for answering I was truly confused but totally understood the way you explained it
Cena even being in The Rumble seems unlikely
I’ll be at the rumble in philly this year. I have zero interest in seeing the women’s rumble. It’s the law of diminishing returns. When MITB happened once a year it was great, when they have two or three briefcases floating around it takes the thrill out of it.