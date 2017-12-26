The 2018 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Already Have Early Betting Odds

#WWE Royal Rumble #WWE
12.26.17 3 hours ago 6 Comments

YouTube

It’s tough to argue against the idea that the Royal Rumble is the single most-anticipated match every year in the pro wrestling world. This year, that anticipation will get dialed up 100 percent, as for the first time ever, the women of WWE will also participate in their own, second Royal Rumble match at the sure-to-be-six-hour-long pay-per-view on January 28.

The Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble may be profoundly underwhelming, and there’s a 100 percent chance that Brock Lesnar will retain his title in that bout, but there are at least plenty of other things you’ll be able to bet on at the Rumble!

And I’m not just talking about the standard Rumble drawing and pool you probably play with your friends, either. I’m talking about honest-to-god sports betting on professional wrestling. A thing you can do in the year 2017!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Royal Rumble#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2018

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 49 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP