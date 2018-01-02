There’s A New Betting Favorite To Win WWE’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match

During Monday night’s New Year’s Day episode of WWE Raw, we found out that the upcoming first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will, in fact, have 30 competitors, just like the classic men’s version.
This is amazing news, of course, and it opens the door not just for a bunch of surprise blasts from the past, a slew of big opportunities for NXT Superstars, and perhaps an even bigger surprise or two. The women’s Royal Rumble match is now much, much more of a wild card than the men’s match.
As more and more women declare for the Rumble, you can expect that the favorite or favorites to win will begin shifting on a very dramatic and abrupt scale. When we last checked in, the initial betting odds had picked a favorite who isn’t even signed to WWE yet. Now the odds-on favorite is at least someone under contract … but not by much.
Asuka will win the title at rumble. Bliss out of title picture forever hopefully. Sorry mr. Bliss.
She’s such a great character that she doesn’t need the title, but they’ve kept the belt on her long enough that she doesn’t fall into the trap that Bray Wyatt did where his character’s credibility was ruined by constant losses.
But, truthfully, you just don’t deserve the Goddess and should have to turn off your TV every time she is on it.
I get that she’s a big mainstream name and all, but seriously, there’s a chance you could sacrifice your division to the woman who got shitkicked in her last two matches against Holm and Nunes? At least with Brock Lesnar, there was a cooling period.
At this point, anyone but Ronda. Even Steph would be preferable, albeit barely.
With Ronda being such a huge wrestling fan, I’m hoping she takes it pretty seriously.
VINCE: Wait! You mean she’s an ACTUAL MARINE?
HHH: Former marine. And she’s still really green…
VINCE: An actual marine…(eyes glaze over)
HHH: Shit…