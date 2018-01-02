There’s A New Betting Favorite To Win WWE’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match

YouTube

During Monday night’s New Year’s Day episode of WWE Raw, we found out that the upcoming first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match will, in fact, have 30 competitors, just like the classic men’s version.

This is amazing news, of course, and it opens the door not just for a bunch of surprise blasts from the past, a slew of big opportunities for NXT Superstars, and perhaps an even bigger surprise or two. The women’s Royal Rumble match is now much, much more of a wild card than the men’s match.

As more and more women declare for the Rumble, you can expect that the favorite or favorites to win will begin shifting on a very dramatic and abrupt scale. When we last checked in, the initial betting odds had picked a favorite who isn’t even signed to WWE yet. Now the odds-on favorite is at least someone under contract … but not by much.