Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moments

There’s A New Betting Favorite To Win The Royal Rumble Match

#WWE
01.20.17 2 hours ago 8 Comments

WWE promotional image

The Royal Rumble is suddenly less than 10 days away, and by the end of that pay-per-view, we’ll have at least a glimmer of an idea of what one of the main events for WrestleMania 33 will be. The two world title matches on the show will give us a pretty good idea of who might be holding those top championships heading into Mania, and the winner of the Royal Rumble match will challenge for one of those bad boys. Of course, there’s still the Elimination Chamber, and then Fastlane to get through, but still! We’ll have an idea! An idea, I tell you!

The heavy hitters in the Rumble match at the moment are Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, who have a thing going on; The Undertaker, who is getting all “This Used To Be My Playground” about both WrestleMania and the world title picture; Braun Strowman, who has undeniably become a force worth reckoning with; and then there’s the field.

When betting first opened for the Royal Rumble (and yes, betting on professional wrestling is absolutely a thing, and thank god for that), the Undertaker was the odds-on favorite. He remained the favorite for a few weeks, but on Thursday, those betting lines shifted a bit.

Here are the current leaders in terms of odds, from most likely to least likely among the top 10 odds-on favorites. (As always, there are long shots you can vote on if you want to just throw your money away, like 500-to-1 gambles on Hulk Hogan, or names like [Sideshow Bob grumble] Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. But that’s the opposite of important.) As of right now, the oddsmakers like Braun Strowman to win the Rumble, although Undertaker is still very much in the running.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE ROYAL RUMBLEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP