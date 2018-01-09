Potential WWE Royal Rumble Outcomes We’ve Never Seen Before

WWE.com

The road to the Road to WrestleMania is in full swing, and there’s already one major shakeup in store for this year’s Royal Rumble. This is great news for WWE fans who, while buying into the premise of the Rumble, are often disappointed in the lack of creativity in the booking of the winner.

Remember in 2011 when we were ever so briefly tricked into thinking that Santino Marella might somehow win the biggest match of his career?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It was charming for a moment, but the real question is … how would the WWE have booked the aftermath of this underdog story? Fans who analyze the WWE product like a chess match knew that Santino wasn’t winning the Rumble. But what if we lived in a world where someone like Santino could win the match? For that matter, what would be some truly unexpected outcomes and storylines to come out of the 2018 Royal Rumble? What would be something we legitimately haven’t seen before?

While we don’t recommend putting your hard-earned money on the line for any of these ideas to actually happen, we hope this sparks a discussion about the winner, and that it opens up the possibilities for some surprising burgeoning main event player to blaze a new trail.

So, here goes. Some alternative ways to book the winner of the big match. (And another way to occupy our time before January 28th in Philadelphia.)

The Winner Of The Royal Rumble Demands His Title Shot Before WrestleMania

WWE.com

While it’s every wrestler’s kayfabe dream to headline WrestleMania and come out the winner, what if a Superstar declared that their dream is to not only go into and leave the biggest show of the year as champion, but to take the opportunity away from someone else?

A traditional heel like The Miz could work this angle really well. Whether they’re successful at “cashing in” doesn’t matter — this gives the Royal Rumble match a sort of Money In The Bank feel, and opens up the field for who can win.