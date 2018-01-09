Potential WWE Royal Rumble Outcomes We’ve Never Seen Before

The road to the Road to WrestleMania is in full swing, and there’s already one major shakeup in store for this year’s Royal Rumble. This is great news for WWE fans who, while buying into the premise of the Rumble, are often disappointed in the lack of creativity in the booking of the winner.
Remember in 2011 when we were ever so briefly tricked into thinking that Santino Marella might somehow win the biggest match of his career?
It was charming for a moment, but the real question is … how would the WWE have booked the aftermath of this underdog story? Fans who analyze the WWE product like a chess match knew that Santino wasn’t winning the Rumble. But what if we lived in a world where someone like Santino could win the match? For that matter, what would be some truly unexpected outcomes and storylines to come out of the 2018 Royal Rumble? What would be something we legitimately haven’t seen before?
While we don’t recommend putting your hard-earned money on the line for any of these ideas to actually happen, we hope this sparks a discussion about the winner, and that it opens up the possibilities for some surprising burgeoning main event player to blaze a new trail.
So, here goes. Some alternative ways to book the winner of the big match. (And another way to occupy our time before January 28th in Philadelphia.)
The Winner Of The Royal Rumble Demands His Title Shot Before WrestleMania
While it’s every wrestler’s kayfabe dream to headline WrestleMania and come out the winner, what if a Superstar declared that their dream is to not only go into and leave the biggest show of the year as champion, but to take the opportunity away from someone else?
A traditional heel like The Miz could work this angle really well. Whether they’re successful at “cashing in” doesn’t matter — this gives the Royal Rumble match a sort of Money In The Bank feel, and opens up the field for who can win.
Didn’t Cena do the first one in ’08?
I came here to say the same thing. Yes. Yes he did.
Wow, Uproxx. Just a little research.
Of your four possible outcomes we’ve “never seen before”, one of them definitely happened & another kinda happened.
“The Winner Of The Royal Rumble Demands His Title Shot Before WrestleMania” : John Cena did exactly that after winning the 2008 Rumble.
“The GM Coerces The Title Opportunity Away From The Winner”: After Vince McMahon won the 1999 Rumble, he forfeited his title shot & claimed that he would personally choose who would go on to face The Rock for championship at Wrestlemania. Then commissioner Shawn Michaels told McMahon that since he’d forfeited his shot, it went to the Rumble’s runner-up, which was Stone Cold Steve Austin.
There was co-winners of the rumble too. Brett and Luger.
What a lazy article. You have the whole world of possibilities of Rumble outcomes we’ve never seen and this is your list? Off the top of my head:
1) Everyone gets eliminated between #29 & #30. Some random guy wins without doing anything. Everyone disputes that he doesn’t deserve it.
2) Someone hangs out on the outside all match trying to win by default.
3) Someone wins with blatant cheating, like hiring 10 NXT guys to help them the whole match.
The rules are so flimsy in the Rumble, you can come up with a million interesting results that aren’t just “Established contender wins clean.”
I love your No. 1 idea. Imagine the reaction if The Miz or Roman Reigns waltzed down the aisle at 30 knowing all they have to do is get in to the ring and in to the match to win. The heat would be amazing! And would someone try to incapacitate them on the way to the ring? It would be a gutsy choice, but it would definitely get people’s attention.
I think they should do something with the whole “you have to beat 29 other superstars” thing. No one really does that, even the guys who come in #1 and #2 and go the distance will, at most, eliminate 10 people. They could have someone (let’s say Roman Reigns) come in at #15 with like 5 people in the ring and go onto win, only for the GM to say that he didn’t eliminate 29 other men since he really only faced 20. So he has to beat another 9. Then you can send in some NXT guys, a few surprise returnees, and finally, the guy you really want to win. I think it could work.