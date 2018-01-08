WWE Has Reportedly ‘Already Given Up On’ Bayley

If you were making some kind of power ranking to determine the biggest stars in WWE NXT history, Bayley has to be somewhere near the top of that list.
Bayley made her main roster debut during the summer of 2016 after spending years in NXT, where she was featured in groundbreaking matches against the likes of Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. She was hailed as one of NXT’s revolutionary Four Horsewomen, but her character — however you would describe what that character actually is — hasn’t resonated with the mainstream WWE audience thus far.
Bayley wouldn’t be the first NXT Superstar to flop on the main stage. We’ve seen a lot of successful NXT Superstars take on the same challenges Bayley has faced. Despite the obvious pattern here, Bayley reached levels of success in NXT that many haven’t, which makes WWE’s inability to make her character work considerably more perplexing than the likes of say, Adam Rose.
It might be controversial for me to say, but I was never that hot on Bayley anyway.
She’s over, and that’s great… kids definitely love her. I’ve been to a lot of NXT shows and she always got a reaction from the younger crowd.
But in the ring she never impressed me, and her character really didn’t do anything for me.
I think what hurt Bayley most on the main roster was that the non-NXT watching fans didn’t get to see her journey from fan to champion. She was introduced fully formed and I think that hurt her natural underdogness. It might sound weird to say, but WWE needs to redo the call-ups NXT stories on the main roster to help get them over.
This, 100%. Bayley was super easy to transition to the main roster, just by letting her be herself again as she was in the early days of NXT.
I’m not saying they needed to run a 9 month losing streak storyline with her or anything, but the thing that made me a fan of Bayley was that she was a fan who pretty much reacted to people around her, and being in NXT, the way I would do.
Wwe’s Obsession with finding the ‘next trish stratus’ is the reason for all of this. Bayley isn’t a wwmwtf (women’s wrestler McMahon wants to fuck aka ‘a diva’) so she was hosed from the get go. Some people are just quadruple a players. It’s ok to be in the minors forever. Bayley should go lord over her fans and be happy.
Meltzer a) was completely speculating, b) thought she was actively buried by the six-woman two weeks ago (the one where she had a visual pinfall on Paige until Sonya pulled the ref out, and that was made a key point of the end of the match) and c) is notoriously terrible at talking about and interpreting storylines and pushes for the women – see this week’s Observer where he says that Asuka beating Alexa in a non-title match means her streak will end or be weakened, just because.