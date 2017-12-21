It’s nearly Road to WrestleMania season again, which means we’re about to go into overdrive with rumors, speculation, spoilers, and actual good wrestling and storylines and being excited about stuff. It’s a holiday miracle!
One of the annual fun bits of speculation (for me, anyway; it’s fine if you’re not into the weird stuff I’m into) is speculating on who will make it into WWE’s Hall of Fame on WrestleMania weekend. There are still a whole lot of big names out there who are worthy of induction, and there are sometimes reports and rumors that don’t necessarily end up getting in in a given year.
Last year, for example, there were rumors that some of the names being considered for the 2017 class included William Regal, IRS, the Natural Disasters, and Christian. Ultimately, none of those Superstars were inducted. The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 ended up consisting of Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, and Eric LeGrand, in addition to the Legacy inductees.
That list needs more Vader
Agreed. At this point it just feels like spite from Vince for Vader not being a big wwe star (Shawn Michaels is part of that reason and Vader not dropping weight was the other)
Especially if his health concerns are real
IT’S TIME!
Bam Bam no doubt. Just when you think he’s a has-been he hits a homerun in his ECW run. Taz and the triple threat stuff was awesome.
Rumor was they were waiting for more time to pass due to how bam bam died otherwise he would of been in he headlined mania with Lawrence Taylor
Misspoke ment in already
Now I want them to have Goldberg do his full entrance, in a tux, at WM34 when they introduce the Hall of Famers.
Haha well Batista won’t be this year then can’t have 2 headliners the same year
Please bring in LT for the introduction.
Kind of weird that just barely a year or a year passes when Eddie dies, Edge or some other high profile wrestler has to all of a sudden be forced to retire, they get inducted immediately to the next hall of fame.
Why is Undertaker not making the rumor rounds??
I figured Undertaker would be the top inductee this year! If anyone deserves to be inducted it is The Undertaker. I love Goldberg, but he could be next year. This year should belong to The Phenom!
This obviously means the Undertaker is not yet “retired”.
Does Davey Boy Smith’s family have an ongoing, Owen-esque feud with Vince? Otherwise I can’t fathom why he isn’t in the HoF.
The manufacturers of high-end sound equipment have obtained a restraining order that states Diana Hart Smith is not allowed within 500 yards of a live microphone.
My ballot has Christian, the Dudleys, the Midnight Express (Lane, Eaton, and Cornette), Sid, Miss Elizabeth, Dynamite Kid, and Bam Bam Bigelow.