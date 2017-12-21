There Are Some Interesting Names Rumored For The 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

12.21.17

It’s nearly Road to WrestleMania season again, which means we’re about to go into overdrive with rumors, speculation, spoilers, and actual good wrestling and storylines and being excited about stuff. It’s a holiday miracle!

One of the annual fun bits of speculation (for me, anyway; it’s fine if you’re not into the weird stuff I’m into) is speculating on who will make it into WWE’s Hall of Fame on WrestleMania weekend. There are still a whole lot of big names out there who are worthy of induction, and there are sometimes reports and rumors that don’t necessarily end up getting in in a given year.

Last year, for example, there were rumors that some of the names being considered for the 2017 class included William Regal, IRS, the Natural Disasters, and Christian. Ultimately, none of those Superstars were inducted. The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017 ended up consisting of Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, and Eric LeGrand, in addition to the Legacy inductees.

