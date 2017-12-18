WWE has mined the likes of Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and various small independent wrestling promotions to bolster its weekly television and WWE NXT programming in a major way over the last several years. We live in an era where you can expect an established talent debut at nearly every big WWE NXT show. (We’re certainly not complaining.)
No other form of entertainment churns the rumor mill faster than the wrestling business, so you have to take any report like this with several grains of salt, but another well know independent wrestling act could be on their way to WWE.
Former two-time NJPW Tag Team Champions and one-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, War Machine, teased their Ring of Honor exit at ROH TV tapings this weekend. According to 411 Mania, War Machine lost to LSG and Shaheem Ali at the latest ROH tapings, and before they made their way to the back, bowed to the crowd in a fashion that had fans reading the tea leaves.
But they already have a fat, balding slow shirtless guy with a giant beard. Several in fact.
I legit thought that was killian Dane at first
Based on your assessment I’m gonna assume you’ve never seen War Machine in action.
Looking forward to The Bludgeon Brothers vs The Dungeon Dudes or whatever
War Machine’s win over The Addiction at Final Battle makes even less sense now.
If they join Sanity, and take out the AoP (sending them to the main roster) and run rough-shot until The Undisputed Era introduce two new dudes only to have a faction war(z), I’m all in.
The Machine of Wartime shall join WOKEN Matt in his great war against House Wyatt and his Spectral Tractor!
Why is “wanted” italicized?
THIS. All of this!
HOSS FIGHT