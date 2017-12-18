One Of The Top Tag Teams In Indie Wrestling Might Be On Their Way To WWE

#WWE NXT #WWE
Sports Writer
12.18.17 10 Comments

Twitter/WarBeardHanson

WWE has mined the likes of Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and various small independent wrestling promotions to bolster its weekly television and WWE NXT programming in a major way over the last several years. We live in an era where you can expect an established talent debut at nearly every big WWE NXT show. (We’re certainly not complaining.)

No other form of entertainment churns the rumor mill faster than the wrestling business, so you have to take any report like this with several grains of salt, but another well know independent wrestling act could be on their way to WWE.

Former two-time NJPW Tag Team Champions and one-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, War Machine, teased their Ring of Honor exit at ROH TV tapings this weekend. According to 411 Mania, War Machine lost to LSG and Shaheem Ali at the latest ROH tapings, and before they made their way to the back, bowed to the crowd in a fashion that had fans reading the tea leaves.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSHANSONNJPWRAY ROWERING OF HONORWAR MACHINEWWEWWE NXT

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP