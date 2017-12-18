Twitter/WarBeardHanson

WWE has mined the likes of Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and various small independent wrestling promotions to bolster its weekly television and WWE NXT programming in a major way over the last several years. We live in an era where you can expect an established talent debut at nearly every big WWE NXT show. (We’re certainly not complaining.)

No other form of entertainment churns the rumor mill faster than the wrestling business, so you have to take any report like this with several grains of salt, but another well know independent wrestling act could be on their way to WWE.

Former two-time NJPW Tag Team Champions and one-time Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions, War Machine, teased their Ring of Honor exit at ROH TV tapings this weekend. According to 411 Mania, War Machine lost to LSG and Shaheem Ali at the latest ROH tapings, and before they made their way to the back, bowed to the crowd in a fashion that had fans reading the tea leaves.