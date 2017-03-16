Rusev Will Not Return From Injury Until After WrestleMania

We all shed a tear earlier this week when word got around that Handsome Rusev had suffered a shoulder injury and may be gone “for some time.” There was still some lingering hope that he’d be back in time for WrestleMania, but anyone who watched him get annihilated at Fastlane probably understood this wasn’t going to be a “couple of weeks” sort of thing.

Inthis week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Rusev did indeed have shoulder surgery, likely on 3/9, and is expected to be out of action for around two months. Which of course means that WrestleMania is definitely out, but I mean … it’s probably not like he had anything to do this year other than be a warm body for The Dré. While Rusev is off television, Lana will be stationed at the Performance Center, where they’ll try to get her some in-ring reps on NXT shows.

My fervent hope is that Rusev’s injury becomes the main focus of the second half of this season of Total Divas (which is currently filming), and that he becomes everyone’s favorite hero (moreso), and returns to a gigantic babyface pop and push. You know; like what SHOULD have happened with Seth Rollins, but didn’t. They’ll probably do that for Rusev, right?

Right?

