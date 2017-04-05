Shinsuke Nakamura Has Finally Brought Strong Style To The WWE Main Roster

After Shinsuke Nakamura lost his NXT Championship rematch to Bobby Roode on Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, he had an extended curtain call at Amway Center, saying goodbye to the crowd and leading them in singing his entrance music. Even before the event, many thought WrestleMania weekend would be his last hurrah before jumping to the main WWE roster. Now it appears everyone was right.

Nakamura came out at the end of a Total Bellas parody segment that had The Miz and Maryse in the ring. As it was coming to a close, the violin player who performed Nakamura’s entrance theme at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II came out and started playing. From there, Nakamura did what Nakamura does best – captivated the audience.

