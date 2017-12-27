The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown 12/26/17: Staccolade

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live:
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the still relatively new With Spandex podcast.
Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means the most.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for December 26, 2017.
I think they said it’s gonna be an 8 person tournament yeah?
They did. They said Roode and Jinder were in the Semifinals, which implies that there is a round after that, thus making it an 8-person tourney. I think Brando just missed that since they didn’t say anything about the other 4 wrestlers in the tournament this week.
Also “confirmed” via WWE.com where they call it an “Eight-Superstar tournament”:
[www.wwe.com]
I added a correction because I apparently totally missed that! Thanks for the heads up.
Rusev is Smackdown’s more fun version of Braun Strowman.
Liv Morgan as the trailer-park version of Alexa Bliss is something I will never be able to unsee. My god.
She’s like a Mexican bootleg action figure version of Alexa
That side-by-side photo/caption in the article is freaking hilarious, though.
I nearly did a spit-take when I saw Brandon tweet that earlier. Just when I thought I couldn’t take the Riottttttttttttt Squad any less seriously. Incredible.
“When You Order Something Online Vs. When It Arrives”
Liv Morgan should be able to charge you with assault after that one.
“See you next year, featuring Ronda Rousey tapping out Asuka”
BLASPHEMY!!!!!