Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Mojo Rawley finally turned on Zack Ryder, The Ascension tragically passed away in a Jigsaw-set gas cloud, and Shane McMahon revealed he has no idea what skanking is.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for December 5, 2017.
On a show that featured a discussion about the math of winning a triple threat match, somehow Sarah Logan does the best impression of incomprehensible Scott Steiner.
Not gonna lie, I didn’t watch this episode, so when I was reading the jokes about Sarah Logan’s dialogue, I thought they were just jokes. Then I watched the YouTube videos. Holy shit, what is happening?? Is Ahmed Johnson her speech pathologist??
I was going to come here and say that Natalya was getting infinitesimally better on the mic as her first promo was going on… and then it kept going and it got worse.
Graves urgent delivery of “What’s a paw-pah??” killed me for some reason. I keep saying that Logan’s gimmick is the biggest problem with her, if there is an proof needed, her promo this week is exhibit A.
Also, I really love the Bludgeon Brothers entrance. It really dawn on me how pumped I got when they showed up (albeit that weird musical interlude where the light goes up and the song goes from Metal to WW2 Drama music). I think that gear needs to be updated/changed and so is that finisher. It lacks… “bludgeoning”.
Seriously, Dolph Ziggler’s somehow being even LESS subtle about his Shawn Michaels comparisons.
Anyone notice that it was hinted Bryan brought Riott Squad in? In fairness it does make more sense then most things about their presence, not least as it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Road Dogg looked at Absolution and told Vince “we’ll have one too, except without the proven popular one to hang it on so nobody has any idea what brought them together and under what cause because all they can manage in promos is variations on ‘we’re here to take over’.” At least Raw is leaning further into Paige hiring two women she saw on Tough Enough who she could mold into being her goons.
So… I thought people liked Crazy Mary Dobson. Why does Sarah Logan suck?
Holy hell Natalya looks like she brought the wrong-sized Mad Max “inspired” costume a few days before Halloween.
Also: every day is fucking Rusev Day!