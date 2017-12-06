The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 12/5/17: Papaw Can You Hear Me

#Best And Worst
12.06.17 46 mins ago 7 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Mojo Rawley finally turned on Zack Ryder, The Ascension tragically passed away in a Jigsaw-set gas cloud, and Shane McMahon revealed he has no idea what skanking is.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the still relatively new With Spandex podcast.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means the most.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for December 5, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWNBEST AND WORST OF SMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP