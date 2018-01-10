The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/9/18: Ain’t That A Shane

WWE Smackdown LIve

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Karl Malone showed up in the crowd and threw up a Diamond Cutter. Plus Becky Lynch is back, Sami Zayn has pinned the WWE Champion, and Gable and Benjamin thought they’d won the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, but accidentally Twin Magicked themselves.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the still relatively new With Spandex podcast.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means the most. We’re on the road to In Your House: Royal Rumble ’18!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for January 9, 2018.