The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 1/9/18: Ain’t That A Shane

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: Karl Malone showed up in the crowd and threw up a Diamond Cutter. Plus Becky Lynch is back, Sami Zayn has pinned the WWE Champion, and Gable and Benjamin thought they’d won the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, but accidentally Twin Magicked themselves.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter. And hey, be sure you’re listening to the still relatively new With Spandex podcast.
Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means the most. We’re on the road to In Your House: Royal Rumble ’18!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for January 9, 2018.
Is a Shinsuke ever not gif-able?
*thinks*…nope.
“If I ever work at WWE, I’m organizing an office Christmas party where two people talk in the center of the room, and the only way you can get in is by interrupting”
In my headcanon, that’s how Michelle McCool met her husband — Ricky Ortiz was chatting up LayCool at the Christmas party, and then Teddy Long interrupted them to make it a tag team match with the Undertaker, playa!
Brandon i have a question. Why are we not a strong reddit force? I wont pretend to know the budget over here but good lord you’re leaving money on the table with not tapping reddit. Im up for hire on this the site has like one article a day others have 10plus the article a day we get is often old reported a cple days ago on other sites…..
So sdl sucked just wanna add the greatest to graves sarticially saying on raw “you dont wanna end up on the wrong side of the great war”
You only realise how insanely good of a wrestler Becky Lynch, on every level, when you see her promo work put against ANY women in WWE right now. We all know she is great in the ring but man, they gave her the dogshit pre-match promo spot to say that she will be part of the rumble but it never felt stilted and she sounded believable and smooth as silk.
Also, same could be said when you compare between Gable and Jordan: Gable was awesome on the mic tonight (even if the crowd was dead this last two days) and is flourishing in the midcard while Jordan is being pushed into the main event and nobody can justify why.
I already hit critical mass with GM shenanigans. No matter how “awesome” this twist will be, it overstayed its welcome. I’m at a stage when I tune out when it’s time for the main event and do something else with the sound in the background.
Brandon, you also forgot to mention that Smackdown once again did the copypasta from RAW the night before with the roll up/”unexpected win” angle.
Becky Lynch speaks thats youre problem right there vince doesnt like accents
Oh I know. That’s why Nia Jax said that Asuka doesn’t speak english… only understand and speak english with Miz a few minutes later.
My take is that the WWE realizes that the traditional heel/face dynamic limits merch sales because if they truly put somebody over as a heel nobody would buy their shirt. So now they’re pursuing these “partisan” storylines where, much like politics, good guy and bad guy is a matter of whose truth you choose to side with. It’s fucking annoying but guarantees that you can have your cake and eat it too from a merch perspective, and you can even hear the announce team turning into a bunch of pundits week by week.
That’s a pretty astute observation. When you look at the Merch revenue declining, it does seem to make sense. But I’m afraid you’re giving these guys too much credit at the moment considering how erratic and “holistic” their booking has been. Especially in a week when Rusev Day gets pinned for no reason while it’s the hottest act in the last couple of weeks. I know this will lead to 50/50 booking with Breezango, but still.
WWE needs to check Shelton’s operating system because it looked like his brain performed an illegal operation and shut down when he tried to talk to Bryan during that promo.