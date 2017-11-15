The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 11/14/17: Dark Territory

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Bill Hanstock filled in for me for a week, because if I watch many more episodes of Survivor Series build I’ll have to check myself into a mental institution.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for November 14, 2017.
Gotta disagree with you on that Shield/New Day prediction. The best reason it works is because, in canon, ND is the only crew that works as well together as the RA-ELD. The reaction for the inevitable Big E/Roman face-off will be interesting.
I think I’m going to enjoy SS in a vacuum, void of context but man oh man did I want to love that ending last night but couldn’t. As pointed out by Brandon and many others, the Bar and Shield working together instantly killed the whole segment for me.
Also, LOL Bayley
Also also, sad for Bayley
Let me add 3 to the whole “Why putting the title on Charlotte is good”: WE’RE NOT DOING ALEXA/NATALYA
Good lord, that match would’ve been a trainwreck, I’m certain of it. A worst match of the year contender, so bad that Shelley Martinez and Rebel would look like a Joshi masterpiece. Try to imagine awkward ass Nattie trying to take that sunset bomb out of the corner Alexa does. WOOF. But yeah, it’s still amazing that Natalya has been wrestling almost two decades and consistently looks clueless. There are a lot of people who are all “NATTIE DESERVES IT BECAUSE SHE’S BEEN HERE FOREVER WITH NO TITLES” and all I can think is “there’s a reason for that”.
I’m not looking forward to Alexa effortlessly punching Charlotte in the face once and pinning her in two minutes because WWE thinks her dominating literally everyone else isn’t putting her over enough, but it’s not Natalya. That alone is a huge relief.
Also, I thought the last few weeks have established American Omega as the heels, considering they’re talking crap and generally being awful people. That being said, I still love dorky ass Chad Gable even as a jerk. If they’re just a stop gap to Team Besties dethroning the Usos, fine, but just make sure the Omegas get to become hilarious and as beloved as Handsome Rusev.
I must have missed the part where Roman and Braun hugged each other and did a Mundo/Puma three step handshake.
Well, Roman couldn’t even be on camera for two months without Braun storming out and beating the shit out of him, so them just standing in the same ring watching Kurt Angle beat up Shane McMahon is a pretty big divergence from RAW canon.
I just don’t get the whole hatred of the SS concept, I guess. I especially don’t understand letting the fact that the PPV build isn’t to your liking ruin the shows in between for you.
Wrestlers are supposed to at least have the illusion of being professional athletes. When the Patriots play the Eagles, they do it because they are all on the same team and trying to win, not because they all like or dislike each other. Why else are wrestlers even having wrestling matches? It’s because that’s what they are booked to do as athletes, and winning is always better for them than losing… so, to me, being put on Team RAW is as good a reason as anything else to want to win. Sure the attacks and whatnot are a bit overboard and out of character for the faces, but it isn’t THAT hard to understand the concept.
Because each wrestler/tag team is their OWN team. In your analogy, Braun Strowman is the Eagles and Roman Reigns are the Cowboys. When it’s time for the Super Bowl, Carson Wentz doesn’t randomly start throwing the ball to Dez Bryant for the greater good of the NFC. That’s the Pro Bowl (or used to be), and it’s boring as shit. Because…and here’s the common thread…there are no consequences to anything!
The concept isn’t hard to understand at all. McMahons are the most important thing, and whenever we forget that, we’re reminded by nuking the entire universe of characters, storylines, and alignments that exist 11 months out of the year.
Roman Reigns *is. Stupid lack of editing button.
So last night on NCIS, a woman used an ipad to hack a man’s watch so his GPS would lead him deep into the woods after a car crash that she caused by hacking his brakes. The NCIS crew then used a psychic to find his body but it turns out….the psychic only knew where to find his body because she was the killer and she had repressed the memories…..and still, Braun Strowman fighting side-by-side with Roman Reigns was easily the dumbest thing on TV last night.
“…the wrestlers kinda shuffle in place and make too much eye contact like, “okay, ready to do the spot we talked about? Okay, LET’S GO WE’RE DOING IT!”
Charlotte is the queen of this. Just saying.
Carmella’s cashing in Sunday isn’t she . . .
Yep, and Alexa effortlessly punches both of them and wins both titles.
I then check myself into a mental institution.
Ummm idk bout the rest of ya’ll but that card is absolutely stacked, add to that war games the night before and this weekend might be one of the best worked ones in wwe history
“Ric has looked various stages of “Ric Flair old” since like the early ’90s…” hahaha I’ve always tried to pinpoint a way to say that about him.
Why can’t Kurt Angle fully extend his legs? It looks bizarre and old man-ish.
also Braun posted a tweet that kinda explains him not killing reigns?
[twitter.com]
No, not really at all.
Survivor series and the build up to it are American politics. It’s actually eerie
I’ve got it. Braun was so blinded by the opportunity to kick Roman’s ass some more that when he thought that was him that he smoked out of the ring when it was actually an USO in a black shirt. Or he’s colorblind.