WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/12/17

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With five nights remaining before WWE Clash of Champions, tonight’s SmackDown LIVE is sure to be intense. Prior to Sunday’s battle for his and Sami Zayn’s WWE careers, Kevin Owens must step inside the ring with Shinsuke Nakamura. Plus, WWE Champion AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal come face-to-face just days before their championship showdown in Boston. What will happen during an action-packed edition of SmackDown LIVE? Tune into USA Network tonight at 8/7 C to find out! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. AJ Styles and Jinder Mahal “come face-to-face,” which is truly the most intimate way to come. Also, how many Jinder Mahal pay-per-view main events are they gonna ask us to accept, honestly?

2. Kevin Owens faces Shinsuke Nakamura only five days before his career is on the line in a match where he definitely ins’t losing his career and maybe Shane McMahon is catching a Yes Lock.

3. Will Sarah Logan speak again? If so, will it trigger my Winter Soldier brainwashing?

4. Breezango is paying tribute to the memory of the late, great Ascension, so let’s go ahead and assume that’ll be the best segment of the year.

5. The Usos will face Aiden English and Rusev. Note: Aiden English is the worst tag team partner, because he’s always bard from ringside.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, and try not to cry too much during the Fashion Files.