WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 4/4/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for April 4, 2017:
Randy Orton managed to overcome Bray Wyatt’s mind games and defeat the Eater of Worlds. Will the new WWE Champion begin a new era of The Viper, or will Bray return even more ferocious and fearsome than before? — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. There’s a new WWE Champion in town, as Randy Orton rode a weird sperm to the ring and then somehow survived in-ring projections of bugs. Look, the less we talk about it, the better. His feud with Bray Wyatt probably isn’t finished, but … I don’t even know, man.
2. It’s the post-WrestleMania Smackdown, so the Blue Brand’s roster may very well get bolstered. Brace yourself for returns and/or debuts, and get ready to sing Shelton Benjamin’s theme song to yourself for a few more years. EATIN’ CHOCOLATE, AIN’T NO STOPPIN’.
3. Naomi recaptured the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and has a target on her back, as the other five women who DIDN’T walk away from WrestleMania with the belt will be gunning for it. Pray for Naomi.
4. Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose sort of lightly pooped the bed on the WrestleMania Kickoff show in their Intercontinental Championship match, so my guess (slash hope) is that Barry C. trucks Ambrose (possibly with a truck) and takes that title tonight. I’ll settle for him turning into an actual wolf, I guess.
5. AJ Styles wrestled Shane McMahon in a fairly brilliant match to open the main card of WrestleMania, and emerged victorious. Expect a lot of gloating, a lot of Daniel Bryan eating crow, and perhaps a new challenger for Orton’s title.
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live. Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.
Farewell AJ Styles. You were truly “The Face That Runs The Place” for Smackdown. And the show will suck without you :(
Call ups: Nak, Almas & DIY
Returns: Rowan & Hot Summer Baebae!
So im live at the arena, American Alpha is in a dark match against the vaudvillans. Lame
looking forward to Bray’s “mind games” continuing. the gross pics at mania didn’t work tonight we get kittens or worse bray in speedos yelling bray mode as he runs
excited to see Nakamura’s new main roster Japanese gimmick of enhancement talent debut tonight
It’s the first post-WrestleMania live edition of Smackdown, so I expect them to try and build this up to be at least on a par with RAWafterMania.
Returns (Shelton), call-ups (Nakamura, maybe Asuka) and hopefully some good wrestling to boot.
I highly doubt Asuka debuts. Nak, Almas, Sampson, and/or Tye
RAW sends out Balor, SDL sends out… Shelton?? That’s not a good look.
Nakamura and #DIY – expect nothing less!
I think we get Nak for sure and not much else but hopefully I’m wrong about the not much else
Off topic a bit: Anyone pick up AJ Lee’s book? Mine came in the mail today. Read a couple pages and laughed. Will continue.
On topic: SDL’s about to counter the Revival with Nakamura, aren’t they? Or do we save him for SUPERSTAR SHAKE UP?
I feel like this smackdown may just tread water til next week’s superstar shake up. But surely they gotta do something to make the day after the day after wrestlemania special. Well i hope so anyway, because im at the arena and the atmosphere is kind of dead so im hopeong dor something cool to go down
*hoping for
I say we save him sdl gets a perfect 10 and next week Vince does everything in his power to make sure that sdl goes back to being the b show by giving it jinder and the shining stars and taking American alpha and aj styles