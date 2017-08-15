WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/15/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for August 15, 2017:
Just five days before SummerSlam, John Cena will battle WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in an epic non-title bout. Will The Modern-Day Maharaja be able to put his impending championship defense against Shinsuke Nakamura on the backburner and focus on the 16-time World Champion? Will Cena manage to direct his attention to Mahal with Baron Corbin waiting in the wings? See what happens when Cena and Mahal collide on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. This is the actual go-home show for SummerSlam, and the card will be finalized after tonight. You know, except for all the changes they’re going to make and pre-show matches they’re going to add between now and Sunday. But go-home show!
2. John Cena gets a non-title match against Jinder Mahal tonight, so that Mahal will lose cleanly in non-title matches to Cena and Randy Orton in consecutive weeks before going on to beat Shinsuke Nakamura cleanly at SummerSlam. The circle of life!
3. Tonight is supposed to be the final episode of “Fashion Peaks,” which is maybe the saddest half-sentence I’ve had to type since Eva Marie left WWE. We hope it will be epic in scope and at least half as good as it has been in previous weeks, in which it has been the best thing on WWE television in years.
4. Natalya is still challenging for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam, so Becky Lynch gets to be her tune-up match on Smackdown Live. Sorry, Becky! Maybe Cris Cyborg will show up and you’ll get to have a confrontation segment with her on Sunday!
5. AJ Styles accidentally Pele kicked Shane McMahon last week, so he’ll have to apologize to the Smackdown Live commissioner or whatever Shane is this week. Will the drama be forced heading into a match where Styles is the babyface and Shane is the referee? YOU BET YOUR ASS IT WILL.
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
I thought the guy from twister died. How is he in a new tv show
Confusing your Pulman for your Paxton, rookie mistake.
That line makes sense with the context that “AVP” is Ellsworth’s favorite film.
Because he looks like an alien that is also a sexual predator?
Anyone else notice Carmella’s Tron video looks like it says “walking trash” instead of “moon walking trash talking”?
Elseworth is contracted as a wrestler. Why isn’t DB making him get destroyed match after match to keep him away from interfering in Carmella’s matches? MAKE SENSE!!!
Cuz then people would probably just complain about him acting like a heel
….DUH!
Tough as nails babyface Becky taps quickly tonight? Monster heel Nia taps yesterday? What the hell? Granted, Sasha manipulated her into the middle of the ring, but she also weighs like 102 pounds so Nia easily could have shucked her. Grrr
Carmella sounds like an over enthusiastic voice over artist in a Shonen anime.
that ‘mella tongue tho
Seriously, Natalya? Seriously?!
Not sure Naomi could get more make-up on her face.
I’m sure one of the Bellas or Eva could help her out.
My Bumble conversations are somehow more less awkward than Naomi & the announce teams
Somehow less*
*groan edit button*
I remember Sting using the Hart Family Sharpshooter and Ronnie Garvin.
booo do not want
Ummmm, I thought they were building to a tag match of Beck/Char vs Tamina/Lana for SS preshow….think they might audible and put Becky in a triple threat for the title instead, just for, reasons?
Never mind.
All these cuts for pyro makes me miss the days of Gillberg
I am not 100% convinced Queen of the South is a real show
sure glad Naomi is on commentary for this
Seriously, she said, “Hi guys!” Then they cut to commercial.
Can’t we trade Tamina for a smoke machine?
+1
I think that’d only get us a down payment
Why would anyone trade away their smoke machine for that?
+1 At least some dry ice or sparklers.
Could maybe get one from Spencer’s gifts for that. Still, better than keeping Tamina.
+1
Look what Bray Wyatt’s blood turned Finn into!!
a beautiful woman? I’ve seen that fanfic.
Oh no… Naomi on commentary. Only slightly better than Natalya.
I couldn’t be more bored from the Smackdown women’s title match… unless they add Bray Wyatt.
Natalya = female Bray Wyatt
Alexa should come out and watch this match from her lifeguard chair (it doesn’t have to make sense, shut up)
That was smooth. Damn smooth.
@Endy_Mion I can neither confirm nor deny my identity in the Real World.
Harry’s being called up to the main roster any day now.
Damn Harry, you’ve been on fire for like the last forever. Are you secretly the Miz?
TLC match: That Lifeguard Chair
+1
so mad I missed that. I know it was *GLORIOUS*
If they retire that chair after one use it’d be a damn shame.
+1
Why is Nattie always holding the end of her hair like that? Is it supposed to be a leash?
That’d go with her dominatrix outfit.
Its The Demon Raver!
Every foreign wrestler should come out and state what “National [Fill In] Day” it is for them.
Becky Lynch’s entrance doesn’t really work without the fog.
Aw I miss RVD : (
+1 @LUNI_TUNZ
Re-sign Rob Van Dam, and you’ll have all the smoke you need.
Agreed, that was a nice reason for her to wear the goggles. Stupid budget cuts. Well they should do a carwash to raise money for proper entrances like in GLOW.
damn, they can’t afford smoke now either?
How are Becky and Charlotte not on the Summerslam card?
How has Becky been kept this far away from the title scene?
Oh yeah, in America today is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day! So…..yeah take that India and Japan
I had a lemon party earlier to celebrate
Couldn’t hear over the boos. Was the Indian national anthem “Of thee I Singh?”
+1 with authority!
Just choked on my drink. +1. Dude is on a roll this week
+1 Ouch!
BAE
This opening segment was super educational.
Haha yeah I agree with both of you.
Agreed. I learned never to go to Providence
I’m waiting for Nak to look at the camera and go ‘Hooked on Phonics work for me’
Or after he gets in a coffin match and wins, he could say hooked on Fenix worked for him.
I really love Point forward to Nak attempting to one up Orton by brutally kneeing the Bollywood boys heads off.
I’m learning so much about International holidays, thank you WWE for making me more of a global citiz- hahaha oh I couldn’t even type that whole thing out. Though seriously, I did learn two new things already. Perhaps there’s a handsome Bulgarian holiday in the mix for later.
I have a bad feeling their match is gonna be ass
Or that it’ll have to be called after Nakamura decapitates one of the Singh clones with a Kinshasa and it flies into the crowd for some lucky fan to take home and forget about.
i love this cool, weird motherfucker
Same here! Good promo that didn’t quite make sense but was still fun to listen to.
not sure you can compare those three things
I appreciate that the Smackdown championship match at Summer Slam is between 2 foreigners.
If Nakamura doesn’t get violins in Brooklyn I will riot in my living room and then order pizza.
I’m digging this Jinder speech, especially cause the crowd is proving him correct. Also, that’s a heel move Nakamura.
Welp… that’s Mahal she wrote!
+1, straight fire
the strobe lights make him look like a ghost
Why is Jinder still feuding with Cena? Are we just not going to build that PPV match with the Indian guy and the Japanese guy?
Thought Canada already had their Independence day?
So..Its boo the foreigner…And cheer for….Nak?
VINCE: See! That’s exactly the kind of Indian heel heat that Tanaka couldn’t get.
*Tatanka. Nothing against Masato.
+1, I could see Vince doing: “which reservation is Jinder from again, Paul?”
Now that’s a +1
+1
Fuuuuuuuuucccccckkkk
I did the Shera Shake to the Indian national anthem.
♪♫♭
Is she trying to get passed her bat mitzvah?
Did he say Cenaphobic? Yes, yes, I…oh, wait, xenophobic…