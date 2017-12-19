WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/19/17

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

WWE Clash of Champions has come and gone, but not without its share of controversy. The bad blood from Sunday will spill over onto SmackDown LIVE during a huge Six-Man Tag Team rematch from Tribute to the Troops. What will happen when WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura join forces to battle Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. We’re really six-man-tagging it up this week. There was a six-man tag and a six-woman tag on Raw, back-to-back, and now we get one on Smackdown. Maybe the Riott Squad will also have a six-woman tag?

2. Be sure you’ve read the Best and Worst of WWE Clash of Champions 2017.

3. The commercials for Smackdown keep asking, “what will Shane McMahon do about his general manager,” when they really should be asking, “what will Smackdown do now that they’ve confirmed the guy running the show is corrupt?” Seriously, is no one paying attention?

4. Natalya, a heel, turned heel at Clash of Champions. Heel-er? I’m sure a really great promo will explain it!

5. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin get the two-on-two Smackdown Tag Team Championship match they probably should’ve gotten at Clash of Champions, so that’ll be good.

Enjoy the show, and we apologize in advance if Shane adds the Smackdown women to the women's Royal Rumble match and begs for a Yes chant.