WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/21/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for February 21, 2017:
Tonight at 8/7 C, ten SmackDown LIVE Superstars will compete in a Battle Royal for an opportunity to go head-to-head against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Randy Orton has refused his guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania, because he is the servant and Bray Wyatt is the master, and he will not challenge his master. It was all very kinky and hot. Anyway, since he’s given up his spot at WrestleMania, there will be a 10-man battle royal to determine a new opponent for Wyatt at the biggest show of the year. Makes about as much sense as anything else!
2. Nikki Bella and Natalya will FINALLY settle their differences this week (maybe; we hope) in a Falls Count Anywhere match! Let’s pray there is a fall, anywhere, and that it counts, and that we can move on.
3. Naomi is nursing a leg injury, but she is set to take on Alexa Bliss in a rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Will Naomi be able to perform? You know what they say: the glow must go on. [is yanked out of this post by an enormous hook]
4. American Alpha finally has a legitimate challenger to their title in the form of the Usos. We might be building up to a WrestleMania match, so let’s see what happens tonight. Hey, Chad Gable: watch your knees.
5. Last week, Baron Corbin tossed Dean Ambrose into some pyrotechnics. Will the lonely wolf continue his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship tonight? Yes! Well, that was easy.
Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live.
After a heated confrontation on Raw, The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa will square off in singles competition on WWE 205 Live. Also, “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher prepares for his WWE Fastlane fight against Cruiserweight Champion Neville by facing “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese. — via WWE.com
The heels are on a roll this week
Normally they don’t mention the whole 30 day stipulation part…I wonder…since Wrestlemania is 40 days away, could this maybe be part of a story? Like she needs a few weeks to heal, but be back before Wrestlemania so they work it into the story.
I dig it if that’s the case. Let her have THE Wrestlemania moment.
She did say that WrestleMania is most likely out.
Man every time she gets close to the top, boom injury *side-eye to Oksana*.
This sucks but maybe this leads to Asuka debuting?
Bruh, Raw did a fake ass title relinquishing tease, Smackdown one ups them (like always) by doing a real one
Doesn’t she have thirty days before she has to relinquish that thing?
Can’t help but feel she’s forfeiting the title
damn is she hurt that bad? sucks
Naomi is a WWE champion. She’s got the Stone Cold leg brace and everything. Even holding up stuff like Cena.
im rooting for kalisto
No offense, but why is Apollo in the Battle Royale?
Same reason Mojo is….They need bodies…
Because they barely have enough guys to do a battle royal at all, I’m surprised Swagger’s not in it tbh
Looking forward to Baron beating Dean’s ass again tonight. Like have, Nattie and Nikki fight into the ladies room and randomly have Ambrose bloodied, bruised, and knocked out in the handicap stall.
How much you wanna bet Natalya is gonna wrestle this Falls Count Anywhere match like it’s a regular old wrestling match?
