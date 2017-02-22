WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/21/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for February 21, 2017:

Tonight at 8/7 C, ten SmackDown LIVE Superstars will compete in a Battle Royal for an opportunity to go head-to-head against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Randy Orton has refused his guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania, because he is the servant and Bray Wyatt is the master, and he will not challenge his master. It was all very kinky and hot. Anyway, since he’s given up his spot at WrestleMania, there will be a 10-man battle royal to determine a new opponent for Wyatt at the biggest show of the year. Makes about as much sense as anything else!

2. Nikki Bella and Natalya will FINALLY settle their differences this week (maybe; we hope) in a Falls Count Anywhere match! Let’s pray there is a fall, anywhere, and that it counts, and that we can move on.

3. Naomi is nursing a leg injury, but she is set to take on Alexa Bliss in a rematch for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Will Naomi be able to perform? You know what they say: the glow must go on. [is yanked out of this post by an enormous hook]

4. American Alpha finally has a legitimate challenger to their title in the form of the Usos. We might be building up to a WrestleMania match, so let’s see what happens tonight. Hey, Chad Gable: watch your knees.

5. Last week, Baron Corbin tossed Dean Ambrose into some pyrotechnics. Will the lonely wolf continue his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship tonight? Yes! Well, that was easy.

Also happening tonight is the hot new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live.

After a heated confrontation on Raw, The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa will square off in singles competition on WWE 205 Live. Also, “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher prepares for his WWE Fastlane fight against Cruiserweight Champion Neville by facing “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese. — via WWE.com

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.