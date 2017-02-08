WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 2/7/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for February 7, 2017:

Tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network, WWE Champion John Cena will rekindle his storied rivalry with 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton. — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. In what could be a preview of WrestleMania (but definitely won’t be), Randy Orton and John Cena are going to square off in a match that we haven’t seen in a while, but before that we saw it constantly, all the time. It should be a nice throwback to … you know, that thing you hated a bunch and complained loudly about for years. But Bray Wyatt, at least!

2. The Elimination Chamber is this Sunday, if you can believe it! We should see the rest of the card get finalized, unless WWE does that thing where they announce two matches the day before, because they time out the show and realize they need more stuff.

3. American Alpha is getting a WWE Network Special match on the main roster! They’ll defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championship in a six-team Tag Team Turmoil Match, so tonight all 12 men will be involved in a big six-on-six tag match. Such is the way of things.

4. Apollo Crews is going to wrestle Dolph Ziggler for the honor of Jerry Lawler’s heart, or for Kalisto’s tiny damaged body, or something. Will anyone react to Apollo? Will Jerry Lawler arrive again to pull the top of his underwear down and punch someone in the face? None of these questions, and less, will be answered tonight!

5. Carmella and James Ellsworth are still an item, so let’s find out which article of clothing Carmella puts James’ face on THIS week.

Also happening tonight is the “hot” new show dedicated entirely to cruiserweights, 205 Live, which will feature a Fatal Five-Way No. 1 contender match for the Cruiserweight Championship.

On the latest episode of WWE 205 Live, tonight on WWE Network, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander and Noam Dar will battle in a Fatal 5-Way to determine the No. 1 contender to Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship. — via WWE.com

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, and be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live