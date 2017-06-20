WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 6/20/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for June 20, 2017:

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan returns to Team Blue this week and has promised his first act will be to address the controversy surrounding Carmella’s victory in the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. How will Bryan handle this and the rest of the fallout from WWE Money in the Bank? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Daniel Bryan returns from paternity leave tonight and is likely going to rake the Big Hog over the coals about his underhanded assist in Carmella’s Money In The Bank victory over the weekend. Or maybe he’ll just say, “Y’know what, let’s do the whole match again, this time with a real ending,” and the internet will rejoice.

2. Breezango got a T-shirt! Breezango got a T-shirt! If my knowledge of groundhog’s day is to be trusted, this probably means six more weeks of matches against the Ascension, but it also means six more weeks of Fashion Files episodes, which is A-OK with me.

3. Kevin Owens’ last U.S. Championship title defense was a countout victory against AJ Styles exactly 30 days ago. How awesome would it be if D-Bry came out and told him he’d be stripped of the championship unless he puts it on the line right here, right now, against me, Daniel Bryan and then D-Bry wins and then in two weeks John Cena comes back and demands a title shot because America and then he nerfs Daniel Bryan, officially retiring him forever and now I just got super-depressed and it’s my own damn fault. :(

4. Jinder Mahal is still champion, but now Baron Corbin has a briefcase that will probably let him become champion. Don’t forget Randy Orton is still in this feud, too, making this quarter-hour the ZzzQuil of Smackdown.

5. We hopefully get to hear Mike and Maria Kanellis’ new theme music again! (Anything is better than Zebrahead.)

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!