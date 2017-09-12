WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/12/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for September 12, 2017:

Kevin Owens was in shock last Tuesday when Daniel Bryan revealed that WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon would be in Las Vegas to address the animosity between KO and his son, suspended SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon. What does Mr. McMahon have in store? Find out during Sin City SmackDown, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Ooooooh sh*t, Mr. McMahon is gonna be on Smackdown tonight! This is the first time since 2013 that VKM’s gonna appear on the Blue side of things, which means this is a legitimate big deal. Expect him to go off-script and tell Shane he’s a son of a bitch again or something. Also, is it wrong to hope a 72-year-old takes a pop-up powerbomb from Kevin Owens?

2. In our first of three championship bouts, we’re getting a Sin City Street Fight between the New Day and the Usos. It makes literally zero sense why the Usos wouldn’t have chosen an Uso Penitentiary Match (aka a steel cage, probably) for their stipulation, but the phrase “literally zero sense” sums up WWE creative pretty well right now, so…

3. AJ Styles will continue his Not-Actually-U.S.-Open Challenge tonight by putting the United States Championship on the line against Tye Dillinger. Picking Baron Corbin to interfere is the safest bet since picking Mayweather over McGregor.

4. Our third title defense of the evening will be women’s champion Natalya putting the strap on the line against Naomi (who should come out with Dolph Ziggler’s head on a pike for that butchering of her entrance he pulled last week). With three title matches on one show, it sure seems like one of them needs to end with a title change, and given that Carmella is floating around with the Money In The Bank briefcase, this match seems to have the best odds in a title swap.

5. The official WWE.com preview only lists four points, which means these three matches and whatever they have planned with Mr. McMahon is gonna eat up a hell of a lot of time tonight. Hopefully, this means we won’t have to see Jinder Mahal do anything. (Sorry, Modern Day Maharaja fans.)

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!