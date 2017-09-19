WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/19/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for September 19, 2017:

Kevin Owens’ brutal attack on WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon last week left the WWE Universe in shock. This Tuesday, the reinstated Shane McMahon will address KO and his actions. With a showdown inside Hell in a Cell awaiting them, what will Shane have to say? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Kevin Owens viciously attacked Vince McMahon last week, in a beatdown that shocked even the most jaded of wrestling fans. It looks like Owens has run afoul of all of the McMahons now, including Stephanie McMahon. The repercussions are likely to be severe. Beyond the Hell in a Cell match against Shane McMahon, that is.

2. We’ve got new tag team champions! The New Day regained the gold (or silver, or whatever) in a Sin City Street Fight last week, and are once again the class of the division. We’ll almost certainly be treated to one of their patented celebrations tonight. Let’s just hope Sonny Boy wasn’t able to score tickets.

3. Speaking of the tag team division, we saw the seeds of dissent being sown among the Hype Bros last week, as it looks like Zack Ryder has finally had his fill of Mojo Rowley and his signature brand of upbeat optimism. This might be the last week we see the Hype Bros as a real team. Pray for Mojo.

4. The United States Championship will be on the line, as AJ Styles defends against Baron Corbin. It’s a new type of U.S. Open Challenge, where we know the challenger a week beforehand. This is also known as “business as usual.”

5. Natalya will host a “celebration of women.” Place your bets now on how James Ellsworth will crash this party.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!

