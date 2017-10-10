WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/10/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for October 10, 2017:
Sami Zayn sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe on Sunday when he pulled Kevin Owens out of the way of Shane McMahon’s daredevil leap off the top of Hell in a Cell. Ever since the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner came crashing through a table, fans have had one question on their mind: Why? Will Sami Zayn give the WWE Universe an answer? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. At Hell in a Cell, Sami Zayn shocked the world by appearing out of nowhere to help Kevin Owens nearly manslaughter Shane McMahon. Tonight, he’ll attempts to explain his actions. We’ll be riveted. Complicated male friendship forever.
2. As noted above, Shane McMahon almost died for real. Will a new McMahon step in to fill the void on Smackdown? The options are limited, seeing as how at least two McMahons are pretty thoroughly out of action thanks to Owens. Will KO stop at nothing until every McMahon is in an infirmary? Probably!
3. AJ Styles lost his United States Championship at Hell in a Cell, but he’ll be invoking his rematch clause tonight. Also, the U.S. Open Challenge will never return and we should probably just start coming to terms with that. It’s acceptable to cry. We’re sorry, too.
4. Speaking of new champions, the Usos are the tag champs again! Normally, it will be a shame when the New Days invoke their “nothing is ever over” rematch clause, but the New Day and the Usos have been so good together that they can fight each other forever. We honestly don’t care. Bring it on.
5. Becky Lynch and Carmella will have a match tonight! They’re trying to “gain ground” in the race for Natalya’s title, even though one of these two women has the Money in the Bank briefcase and there are only seven women in the division. Whoa, weird, where did all these tumbleweeds come from?
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
I really wish the Usos would have dropped a line about Shelton Benjamin’s mama there.
Everyone in the pool? Don’t care. Fashion Files is in the same proximity as New Day/Usos and Shelton. This is great.
Holy crap! That line from an Uso was great!
Maybe Roman Reigns was adopted?
Yes YESSSS Revive the Tag Team division.
Pop for the Fashion Cops!
EVERYBODY INTO THE POOOOOOOOOLLLLLL
Ryder looks like he’s auditioning for a role in a reboot of Space Mutiny.
Seems a little early to set the stage for Survivor Series.
He is smart for getting a Senor Benjamin. I wish i had one.
Naomi: “See, Randy, I told you they could cut a meticulous promo that recaps every single thing that happened and not take 20 minutes to do it.”
‘We run this tag division. You could take any of the other two teams apart from us and we’d beat them.’
i’m gonna need some recovery after that burn
Ugh, we’re going to get a gimmick #1 contender tag match, aren’t we?
Allllllllll aboooooooarrrrrrrddddd! Promo Train about to leave the station
This double turn kinda stinks
Ohhhh snap. Usos are still heel after that sick Mojo burn.
Ohh this is good.
i hope this isn’t a face turn
It’s a face turn.
Ryder stole Tanahashi’s jacket!
::two minutes later, Hype Bros::
L.V.Fucking.P.S.
Eh, it had to be somebody. Nice cape though Ryder.
I like this.
The Uce Truce. Respect.
Cue the Revival!
LOL, the Revival these guys are not
“They didn’t see me getting a different room than my brother so I can have sex with my beautiful and ripped wife Naomi, yes, that’s not just jealousy, that’s Uuuussooooooo!”
NeUSO Day as the SmackDown team for Survivor Series v. a team from RAW?
healthy Top guys, the Bar, Braun.
Hmm, so which team is going to come out and interrupt this?
I think its time for a Big E singles push
The Danniel Valentin – Puerto Rico Watch continues… Fists out like The Shield.
Not really the time to be smiling and dancing.
“We respect you, Booty Men”
kofi dancing around hurt ass X and E is hilarious
So the Usos are commuting the New Days sentence in the Uso Penitentiary for good behavior?
USO? More like USOW, am I right? ………..I’ll go stand in the corner.
One of my favorite live wrestling moments was a Sami Zayn v. Tommaso Ciampa match at Turner Hall for the first NXT Milwaukee. Great match. Great promo by Sami after the match. Great Kevin Owens appearance during the promo. I hope Sami delivers a great promo tonight to carry this story forward.
AOP Time???
I wish. I truly do.
Usos v New Day is WWE’s feud of the year, right? That or Roman v the fans.
Cruiserweights vs. Vince
WWE creative vs Bray Wyatt?
Nice start Smackdown!
After last Sunday, can we please be done with Shane McMahon matches this year?
*Bad News gavel intensifies*
Or decade?
Medical testing on Orton has shown that the voices in his head aren’t ptsd and they aren’t paranoia….they’re the Uso’s. Randy says he earned a new respect for Rusev and wants him to help him stop the voices by stopping the Usos….in 2 months Randy and Ruru are tag champs!
RK-MatchkO
I like it, @Endy_Mion
Rated Ru-Ko
Not to completely nitpick, but how does Shane not see Sami from there?
“Huh, that’s Sami Zayn. But he’s not supposed to lose tonight!”
Ehhhh even if he did see him, he w p uldnt expect Sami to be there to help KO
That’s even worse.
“I wonder who that hooded guys is. Ehh it’s probably nothing” *Jumps*
Tunnel vision.
He was hoodied ’til the last moment.
All he sees is the top of his hood, I imagine
Very good point!
The highlights for this hell in a cell match are longer than the Cedric+Ali/Gallagher+Kendrick match yesterday.
Starting off with a recap of the HitC match, one would think there wasn’t a WWE Championship match at the PPV.
They are going to keep Sami off TV and not talk about him until the last five minutes of the show tonight, right?
Yup. But they’ll trail it before and after every ad break.
If Zayn shows up as Generico all bets and pa-nts are off
Wait, you can’t say p*nts here? Did Randy Orton take editorial control?
In that case, I hope Generico shows up before the Becky Carmella match. You know, for trouser convenience.
Oh, and to give the Ellsworth picture context:
I’m not sure I should appreciate that, but I do.
RED ONESIE
*swooooooooooon*
Thank you?
The Brony is me is hold out hope that he decided to renew his friendship with KO after taking his nieces to the My Little Pony Movie.
On Sunday, Smackdown reunites Sami and KO; last night Raw reunited the Shield; tonight, I reunite my bloodstream with homemade moonshine….which will be the most destructive? Only one way to find out.
On a show with Jinder, Nattie & Ziggler, I’m gonna go with the moonshine
homemade? im gonna need u to fedex me some
So, Sami’s Twitter Handle used to be @iLikeSamiZayn. It’s now @SamiZayn (he changed it a few weeks prior)
Rusev just recently changed his twitter name (not his handle though, still @RusevBUL to iLikeRusev.
Are we finally getting Babyface Handsome Rusev? Because I kinda need it right now.
To paraphrase Ed Sheeran, “We don’t deserve him, Rusev is perfect tonight”
‘Tis true.
And sharing this again, because it’s truly magnificent.
That would be a much needed double turn to make both of them more relevant. Then again, Rusev has been a face in everything but how the WWE labels him for months now.