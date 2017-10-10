WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/10/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for October 10, 2017:

Sami Zayn sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe on Sunday when he pulled Kevin Owens out of the way of Shane McMahon’s daredevil leap off the top of Hell in a Cell. Ever since the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner came crashing through a table, fans have had one question on their mind: Why? Will Sami Zayn give the WWE Universe an answer? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. At Hell in a Cell, Sami Zayn shocked the world by appearing out of nowhere to help Kevin Owens nearly manslaughter Shane McMahon. Tonight, he’ll attempts to explain his actions. We’ll be riveted. Complicated male friendship forever.

2. As noted above, Shane McMahon almost died for real. Will a new McMahon step in to fill the void on Smackdown? The options are limited, seeing as how at least two McMahons are pretty thoroughly out of action thanks to Owens. Will KO stop at nothing until every McMahon is in an infirmary? Probably!

3. AJ Styles lost his United States Championship at Hell in a Cell, but he’ll be invoking his rematch clause tonight. Also, the U.S. Open Challenge will never return and we should probably just start coming to terms with that. It’s acceptable to cry. We’re sorry, too.

4. Speaking of new champions, the Usos are the tag champs again! Normally, it will be a shame when the New Days invoke their “nothing is ever over” rematch clause, but the New Day and the Usos have been so good together that they can fight each other forever. We honestly don’t care. Bring it on.

5. Becky Lynch and Carmella will have a match tonight! They’re trying to “gain ground” in the race for Natalya’s title, even though one of these two women has the Money in the Bank briefcase and there are only seven women in the division. Whoa, weird, where did all these tumbleweeds come from?

