WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/29/17

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last week, Kevin Owens thought he had a surefire way to regain the United States Championship from AJ Styles after choosing Baron Corbin as the special guest referee. However, when The Lone Wolf bailed after his refereeing skills were called into question, Shane McMahon stepped in for the pinfall that saw Styles retain the title. Now that he can no longer challenge for the title, how will KO react? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s something new for Kevin Owens, finally! So get ready for Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles, with Shane McMahon as special guest ringside complainer.

2. Tonight is the tag team debut of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. What’re we calling them? “Olympic Gold?” “Standard Gable?” “Team Obtuse Angle?” J.J.’s Kids?

3. Will Bobby Roode act like Bobby Roode this week, or are we gonna drag that out and pretend he’s not very fan-servicey outside of the robe and the song?

4. Dolph Ziggler will be here, and he’s got salty things to say about other wrestlers!

5. I don’t want to alarm you, but you may want to purchase a Natalya shirt.

As always, reply to your favorite comments in tonight’s open thread with +1 and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report. Enjoy the show, and the Dolph Ziggler parts!