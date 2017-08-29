WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 8/29/17

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE
08.29.17 40 mins ago 2 Comments

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Last week, Kevin Owens thought he had a surefire way to regain the United States Championship from AJ Styles after choosing Baron Corbin as the special guest referee. However, when The Lone Wolf bailed after his refereeing skills were called into question, Shane McMahon stepped in for the pinfall that saw Styles retain the title. Now that he can no longer challenge for the title, how will KO react? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s something new for Kevin Owens, finally! So get ready for Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles, with Shane McMahon as special guest ringside complainer.

2. Tonight is the tag team debut of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. What’re we calling them? “Olympic Gold?” “Standard Gable?” “Team Obtuse Angle?” J.J.’s Kids?

3. Will Bobby Roode act like Bobby Roode this week, or are we gonna drag that out and pretend he’s not very fan-servicey outside of the robe and the song?

4. Dolph Ziggler will be here, and he’s got salty things to say about other wrestlers!

5. I don’t want to alarm you, but you may want to purchase a Natalya shirt.

As always, reply to your favorite comments in tonight’s open thread with +1 and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report. Enjoy the show, and the Dolph Ziggler parts!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP