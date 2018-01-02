WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/2/18

YouTube

Tonight, on the first With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread of the year:

One week after a distraction allowed Kevin Owens to score a shocking victory over WWE Champion AJ Styles on the final SmackDown LIVE of 2017, the Phenomenal champion will ring in the new year by taking on Sami Zayn in a non-title match. Plus, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin will battle The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Tonight’s show might rule, if those two announced matches are any indication. We’ve seen the tag before, sure, but it’ll be good, and AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn should’ve been the WWE Championship match at a Shane McMahon-free Royal Rumble.

2. Who will win the United States Championship tournament? More importantly, can Mojo Rawley just pounce everybody in the tournament at once and be named champ?

3. Get ready for more women declaring themselves for the Royal Rumble, even though it’s a 30-woman match and there are only 21 women on the roster!

4. Please give me a segment where Sarah Logan reckons she’ll win the Royal Rumble because of the 30 women in the match she can only name 3, maybe 5 at best, who know what game meat tastes like.

5. It’s not Survivor Series or Christmas anymore, so let’s get the show back on track!

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!