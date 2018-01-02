WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/2/18

Tonight, on the first With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread of the year:
One week after a distraction allowed Kevin Owens to score a shocking victory over WWE Champion AJ Styles on the final SmackDown LIVE of 2017, the Phenomenal champion will ring in the new year by taking on Sami Zayn in a non-title match. Plus, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin will battle The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Tonight’s show might rule, if those two announced matches are any indication. We’ve seen the tag before, sure, but it’ll be good, and AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn should’ve been the WWE Championship match at a Shane McMahon-free Royal Rumble.
2. Who will win the United States Championship tournament? More importantly, can Mojo Rawley just pounce everybody in the tournament at once and be named champ?
3. Get ready for more women declaring themselves for the Royal Rumble, even though it’s a 30-woman match and there are only 21 women on the roster!
4. Please give me a segment where Sarah Logan reckons she’ll win the Royal Rumble because of the 30 women in the match she can only name 3, maybe 5 at best, who know what game meat tastes like.
5. It’s not Survivor Series or Christmas anymore, so let’s get the show back on track!
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!
As the Daniel Valentin – Someone Save Puerto Rico Vigil rolls on into 2018…which is a horrible thing people in charge….. Do Something or I will pray Asuka-sama finds you.
The With Spandex commenting crew salivates in anticipation of our celebration of the Redturn of Rebecca “BAE” Lynch.
Redturn, I love it. *Bump*
Every time I skip smackdown for work, it’s a good episode. So you’re welcome in advance.
Happy Rusev day to you and your co-workers. Thanks for your sacrifice, when Daniel Bryan headbutts Shane halfway through his McMahon-aloge I’ll pour one out for you.
So on 205 tonight will we get the return of the Certified Germ and the Bonafide Cyst now that Enzo’s out of quarantine? Cause I want that title on Cedric/Gulak swerve like yesterday.
Looking forward to
1: Aiden English/Xavier Woods being a silly, but fun comedy match
2. Mojo murdering Zack Ryder
3. AJ/Sami before Shane spills McMahon all over it.
4. BECKY LYNCH
Becky! Not just because she is delightful and amazing, but also from a storyline perspective SDL needs another face to even things up against the Riott Squad/Zombie Welcoming Committee.
Can we discuss this Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweet instead? [twitter.com]
@Amaterasu’s Son book Asner, Jon Stewart, JGL, and that guy from “Arrow” into a fatal four way for biggest fan of pro-wrestling, actors division. Oh, and Hugh Jackman of course!
Ed Asner “El Gingerico” I think the best part of the last couple of years is all the actors out here outing themselves as wrestling fans, if not straight up smarks.
That entire Twitter thread was wonderful.
And the fact that Ed “Lou EFFIN Grant” Asner was very close on the real name?
Or more importantly, Ed Asner high stepping into the discussion