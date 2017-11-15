The WWE Raw Roster Laid Waste To Smackdown Live In An All-Out Brawl

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
11.14.17 2 Comments

USA Network

Weeks ago, the Smackdown Live roster hashtag Under Sieged the Raw roster, tearing through the backstage area and then the ringside area and beating the hell out of everyone they came across, regardless of allegiances or whether anyone on Smackdown had previously been a good guy or a bad guy. They just got sicced on Raw because Shane McMahon told them to, and we kind of went along with it.

Sure, it didn’t make a ton of sense, and every week WWE has been trying a bit more to retroactively explain why Raw and Smackdown are battling for supremacy at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and what each side stands to gain from this pissing contest, if anything. But one thing has remained apparent: Raw was probably going to retaliate at some point.

But even after Under Siege, and even after Smackdown Superstars the New Day helped the Raw Tag Team Championship change hands, all Raw has really done up until this point is have Kane attack Daniel Bryan in a darkened room. Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live was the go-home show for Survivor Series, so you would imagine something big would have to happen at the end of it. Well, something did.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVESurvivor SeriesSURVIVOR SERIES 2017WWEWWE SMACKDOWNWWE SURVIVOR SERIESWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2017

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP