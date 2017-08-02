WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/1/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 1, 2017. The road to SummerSlam continued with a United States Championship rematch between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, and a No. 1 contender’s match between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

1. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Kevin Owens. The show opened up with a recap of last week, which led directly into the entrances for this match. The referee got poked in the eye during the match and was out of position when Styles rolled up Owens. The referee counted the pinfall against Owens, even though Owens’ shoulder was up during the count.

— Backstage, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan were talking to the referee when Owens interrupted and went after the ref. Shane broke it up and said the referee made a bad call, but said he’d make it up to Owens with a rematch at SummerSlam. Owens demanded a sturdier referee, and Daniel Bryan made Shane McMahon the ref for the SummerSlam United States Championship match. Owens started to protest again, but Shane said either he will be the referee or Owens won’t get his rematch.

— The Usos cut a promo bragging about how they beat down the New Day last week.

— Breezango’s latest Fashion Files was a Twin Peaks parody, at the end of which Tyler Breeze said he knew who has abducted Fandango.