WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/29/17

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 29, 2017. The show was headlined by a tag team match featuring the WWE Champion, and the return of the United States Championship Open Challenge. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The episode opened with a long Jinder Mahal promo. He was interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, which brought out Rusev and Randy Orton. Nakamura and Orton vs. Mahal and Rusev is announced as the night’s main event.

1. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Ascension. This was the debut for the Gable/Benjamin tag team. Benjamin won the match with a Pay Dirt (jumping reverse STO) on Viktor.

– Randy Orton will face Shinsuke Nakamura in a number one contender match next week.

2. United States Championship Match; AJ Styles (c) defeated Tye Dillinger. This was the return of the United States Championship open challenge. Baron Corbin attacked Dillinger before the match, but Dillinger refused to forfeit. Styles tapped him out with a Calf Crusher in less than a minute. Corbin attacked Dillinger again after the match, but Styles ran him off.

3. Bobby Roode defeated Mike Kanellis. Roode pinned Kanellis in short order with a Glorious DDT.

4. Aiden English defeated Sami Zayn. Before the match, Kevin Owens complained to Shane McMahon. Owens stuck around for commentary, then got in the ring and stole the referee’s shirt to prove he could be a better referee than Shane. Owens pop-up powerbombed Sami, then gave English a fast count of three.

– Dolph Ziggler was supposed to re-debut this week, but said he didn’t want to wrestle in front of the Arkansas crowd. Instead, we’ll see him show “all style and no substance” next week.