WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/27/16

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 27, 2016. The show featured the return of John Cena, and the crowning of two new tag team champions.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
— The show opened with John Cena making his long-awaited return to Smackdown. After saying how glad he is to be back, Cena went on to explain that he hates the “new era” because this is still his. As such he’ll be challenging the winner of the triple threat to a championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble.
1. WWE Tag Team Championship Four Corners Elimination Match: American Alpha defeated The Wyatt Family (c), Heath Slater & Rhyno , and The Usos. Heath Slater was eliminated first after an Uso superkick. The Usos were eliminated next by Chad Gable. After Orton accidentally elbowed Luke Harper off of the apron, American Alpha were able to hit him with the Grand Amplitude, with Gable pinning Orton for the win.
2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Becky Lynch. Just as it seemed Becky had the upper hand, La Luchadora ran out from the back. She exposed the turnbuckle while the ref was distracted. After La Luchadora pulled Becky headfirst into the turnbuckle, Bliss was able to win with a DDT.
3. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. Baron Corbin hit the End of Days on Ziggler, but then ate a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles. Styles then pinned Ziggler for the win. After the match, John Cena ran out to the ring, took off his shirt, and offered a congratulatory hand to Styles. Styles laid the belt down between them, then accepted the handshake, thus accepting Cena’s Royal Rumble Challenge.
Shitty old man Cena might be my fave.
okay that promo Cena cut was the best thing he’s done in years. he pulled off the “i’m not a good guy, i’m not a bad guy, i’m THE guy” promo in all the right ways. i’m down for give no fucks Cena in 2017.
Closest we’ll get to heel Cena, it sounds like. I’m down for him yellin’ at some kids to get off his damn lawn.
The whole episode was pretty great without the triple threat, but the triple threat makes this episode a goddamn all-timer.
1/29/17 …he returns
It’s unfortunate that WWE has cultivated a world where I’m not even that outraged at Cena coming back after two months and declaring himself #1 contender just because.
Maybe the triple threat can end in an NC leading to a Cena 1v3 at the Rumble with the belt on the line.
Just to be clear, you’re saying it’s unfortunate that WWE has written a storyline that doesn’t outrage you?
I absolutely hated this. I know I’m in the minority. I accept that. Taking the belts off of the Wyatts after all if their build up only to out it on AA in a very obvious “plan B,” move sucked and it’s not fair to either team. The Women’s championship match was more of the same except with the added bonus of a stupidly dressed luchadora involved. The triple threat was a really good wrestling match, but we got very little progression in terms of character, and in a way it actually presented a regression. Close-to-heel Cena at the beginning of the show was GREAT but his run out only to have the typical hand shake instead of an attack actually showed both Styles and Cena move towards face-ish instead of bad ass antiheroes. Dumb. I really hated this.
I’m only with you on the tag match. I didn’t know how I felt at the time, but with a couple hours for it to settle, I think I’m more unhappy than anything the Wyatts lost. Alpha was a sure thing and would not have been hurt by waiting until ‘Mania to pull the trigger. The Wyatts, meanwhile, only just got an upgrade in competence after two years of flailing. Now they’ve already lost their tag titles, we’re headed to the break with Orton and I have little faith they’ll be anything but irrelevant after that.
I was fine with the other two matches.
The other two matches were good. Triple threat was really good. But it’s not anything we haven’t seen before, and it certainly wasn’t enough (to me) to make up for a really terrible books decision with the tag titles.
We’ve gone from having a strong, interesting Wyatt family with direction and purpose, to a weak ass family and an surprise set of champions. I like AA, I do. But the Wyatts now look weaker than Slyno, with a shorter reign, and being beaten in a match where they sat out for the first 3/4 if it. For what? To pull the trigger prematurely on a rehash of the Daniel Bryan/Wyatt storyline? A lot of people were interested in the new direction, and that underpinning of discontent could be utilized at any point in the future. Instead, WWE gets cold feet and pulls the plug. I just don’t get it.
That triple threat with Corbin stepping up, Cena’s promo, Alpha getting the title when nobody expected them to (and with Orton and the Usos we potentially have four stories coming out of that match), Alexa’s double-jointedness (let’s kindly not mention her in-ring ability)… all that plus a stellar 205 NotActuallyLive – seek out Neville-Swann at least – and some glorious Dean work on Talking Smack. That’s how you end a year.
This felt a bit like Bret’s promo after Wrestlemania 13.