WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/27/16

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 27, 2016. The show featured the return of John Cena, and the crowning of two new tag team champions.

— The show opened with John Cena making his long-awaited return to Smackdown. After saying how glad he is to be back, Cena went on to explain that he hates the “new era” because this is still his. As such he’ll be challenging the winner of the triple threat to a championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

1. WWE Tag Team Championship Four Corners Elimination Match: American Alpha defeated The Wyatt Family (c), Heath Slater & Rhyno , and The Usos. Heath Slater was eliminated first after an Uso superkick. The Usos were eliminated next by Chad Gable. After Orton accidentally elbowed Luke Harper off of the apron, American Alpha were able to hit him with the Grand Amplitude, with Gable pinning Orton for the win.

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) defeated Becky Lynch. Just as it seemed Becky had the upper hand, La Luchadora ran out from the back. She exposed the turnbuckle while the ref was distracted. After La Luchadora pulled Becky headfirst into the turnbuckle, Bliss was able to win with a DDT.

3. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. Baron Corbin hit the End of Days on Ziggler, but then ate a Phenomenal Forearm from Styles. Styles then pinned Ziggler for the win. After the match, John Cena ran out to the ring, took off his shirt, and offered a congratulatory hand to Styles. Styles laid the belt down between them, then accepted the handshake, thus accepting Cena’s Royal Rumble Challenge.

