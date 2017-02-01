WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/31/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 24, 2017. The Royal Rumble fallout show featured an unexpected tag match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton against John Cena and Luke Harper, as well as an open challenge to the tag team division by American Alpha.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show kicked off with Shane McMahon, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan backstage. Shane announced that Style will compete in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship alongside John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, and The Miz. Dean Ambrose interrupted, and demanded a match with Styles tonight which Shane then made official.

— John Cena came out to say that he can admit when he’s wrong, and he was wrong about AJ Styles. Styles is an elite-level WWE Superstar who brought out the best in him. Cena doesn’t want to spend time celebrating his title win, and instead wants to defend his championship. Bray Wyatt came out with Randy Orton, saying they’re going to end this vicious cycle and set the championship free. Before they can both attack Cena, the lights cut out for a moment and Luke Harper appeared beside Cena in the ring. Shane McMahon then came out to make it a tag team match then and there.

1. Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton defeated John Cena and Luke Harper. Randy Orton picked up the victory with an RKO to John Cena.

2. Carmella with James Ellsworth defeated Delilah Dawson. Ellsworth grabbed Dawson’s feet from the outside, faceplanting her onto the canvas. Carmella then caught her with a drop toehold as soon as she got up, then locked in the Code of Silence for the win.

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto.. Ziggler superkicked Kalisto and got the pin. After the match, Ziggler tried to remove Kalisto’s mask, but was chased off through the crowd by Apollo Crews.

4. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. After Becky speared Mickie out of the ring, Naomi took Bliss down with a spinning roundhouse kick. Naomi won the match with a split-legged moonsault.

5. The American Alpha Open Challenge. After issuing an open challenge, a chaotic battle royal of sorts ensued after The Ascension, Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Vaudevillains, Breezango, and the Usos came out to fight in the ring. It came to an end with the Usos and American Alpha left in the ring. No, this did not make more sense on television.

6. AJ Styles defeated Dean Ambrose. Baron Corbin and The Miz got into a fight while both of them were on commentary. It spilled over to the outside of the ring, but both were taken out by a dive from Dean Ambrose. Shortly after he got back in the ring, Styles met him with a Styles Clash to get the win. As Styles headed up the ramp, The Miz got in the ring and attacked Ambrose with a Skull Crushing Finale before eating an End of Days from Baron Corbin.