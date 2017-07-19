WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/18/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 18, 2017. This was the go-home show for Battleground, and featured Jinder Mahal giving Randy Orton a preview of the Punjabi Prison.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers coming to the ring and lowering the Punjabi Prison. They explained the rules and said this would be Randy Orton’s final resting place. Orton came out and climbed the fence, then vowed to defeat Mahal and reclaim the WWE Championship.

1. Jimmy Uso defeated Kofi Kingston. Kingston came off the top with a crossbody, but Uso rolled through and got the pin.

— Chad Gable had a sitdown interview with Renee Young and said it’s time to show what he can do on his own.

2. Mike Kanellis defeated Sami Zayn. Maria Kanellis got in the ring and got between Mike and Sami, allowing Mike to cheap-shot Zayn and then hit the Divine Intervention for the pin.

— John Cena came to the ring and promised to win his flag match on Sunday for America. Rusev appeared at the end of Cena’s promo and beat him down, then retrieved the Bulgarian flag and departed, leaving Cena lying in the middle of the ring.