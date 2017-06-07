WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/6/2017

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 6, 2017. This week’s episode featured a non-title match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens, and a rematch of last week’s main event between AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler.

— The show opened with the women’s Money in the Bank match participants (and James Ellsworth) in the ring. Shane McMahon joined them and introduced all of the women, then introduced the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. They all staked their claim to the case, and then Naomi made her entrance.

Naomi said she wished she could be in this match, too, but was interrupted by Lana’s music, as Lana made her Smackdown Live debut. Lana asked for a spot in the ladder match, and Naomi called her out, saying that she’s never beaten anyone. Lana said she can beat Naomi, but Shane said title opportunities are earned, and he dismissed Lana, then said it was time for the six-woman tag team match.

1. Natalya, Tamina Snuka, and Carmella defeated Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. The good guys were in control, but then Lana came out and interfered in the match, tripping Naomi on the ring apron and allowing Tamina to hit her with a superkick and get the pin.

— Backstage, Mojo Rawley reminded Shane McMahon that he’s been riding the bench pretty much ever since he won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and said all he wants is an opportunity. He said he’s the only man who has beaten Jinder Mahal since Mahal came to Smackdown. Shane said he will have a chance to earn his way into Money in the Bank if he can beat Mahal in a non-title match.

2. AJ Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler. Styles was able to hit the Styles Clash and get the pin to even the score with Ziggler.

— Breezango’s latest Fashion Files was crashed by The New Day, who offered Breezango “romphims” in exchange for the inside dirt on their Money in the Bank opponents, the Usos.

3. Jinder Mahal defeated Mojo Rawley. The Singh Brothers got involved, and a short time later, Mahal was able to hit the Khallas and get the pin. After the match, Mahal cut a promo about how he will retain his championship at Money in the Bank.

4. The New Day defeated The Colons. Big E and Xavier Woods were the New Day representatives for this match. They hit the Midnight Hour on Epico and Woods got the pin. After the match, the Usos appeared to run down the New Day.

— Backstage, Sami Zayn said he’d be sitting in on commentary for the main event to scout Shinsuke Nakamura. Baron Corbin appeared and beat Zayn down and said he would be taking his spot on commentary.

— Naomi went to Shane McMahon and demanded a match against Lana at Money in the Bank, and even offered to put her title on the line.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kevin Owens. This was a non-title match. Nakamura win via pinfall after hitting the Kinshasa. After the match, Baron Corbin got in the ring and hit the End of Days on Nakamura.