WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/14/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 14, 2017. The show featured some big developments in the march to WrestleMania 33.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with backstage fallout following last week’s episode where AJ Styles confronted Shane McMahon. Styles then interrupted a Daniel Bryan phone call and told him he was going to the ring to air his grievances. He then went to the ring to air his grievances. He listed all the ways he’s been screwed over and kept out of the main event of WrestleMania. He said he’s the best performer, he put Smackdown on the map, and he’s the reason everyone’s butt is in their seats. He said he’s going to have a conversation with Shane McMahon about his career trajectory.

1. Becky Lynch defeated Natalya. Lynch forced Natalya to tap out to the Disarmer. After the match, Carmella attacked both women.

— Miz and Maryse were in the ring for Miz TV. Miz showed a recap of his trash talk to John Cena on Talking Smack last week. Both in the recap and live, Maryse showed off her wedding ring and they said Nikki is jealous of them. Then Miz interviewed Maryse about Nikki screwing her over before she left WWE last time. Maryse called her a backstabber, and that brought out John and Nikki, who chased Miz and Maryse from the ring. Nikki said Maryse steals money from the company every night, because she’s worthless. Nikki challenged Maryse to a match tonight, so she can kick her ass.

The Miz said Nikki doesn’t get to make matches, and Maryse has nothing to prove. They started to leave, but Daniel Bryan came out. He said Miz ran his mouth, he showed annoying clips, and he steals his moves, and that really makes him want to punch Miz in the face. But even though he can’t, he knows two people who can punch him in the face. He then made the match official for WrestleMania 33: The Miz and Maryse vs. Nikki Bella and John Cena.

2. Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss. This was a non-title match. Mickie pinned Alexa following the Mick Kick.

— Backstage, Styles had been waiting for Shane McMahon to arrive to the arena. McMahon finally arrived, and Styles beat him up i a loading dock, then threw him through a car window. Fit Finlay broke up the fight and called for an ambulance as McMahon bled from the top of his head. After the break, EMTs checked on him, and he refused to go to the hospital, but was helped to the trainer’s room.

— Styles went to leave the building, but was stopped by Daniel Bryan and security. Bryan said he lost all respect for Styles, and that he’s fired. He had security escort him from the building.

3. Mojo Rawley defeated Dolph Ziggler. Rawley threw Ziggler over the top rope to the floor three times, to prove a point about the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. After the third time, Ziggler took a walk, opting to lose the match by countout.

— Randy Orton came out to address Bray Wyatt. He explained why he joined the Wyatt Family and why he burned Sister Abigail’s final resting place. He swore that at WrestleMania, he would take everything from Bray Wyatt. Wyatt appeared on the TitanTron and said he found his way back home … or what’s left of it. He said he thought Randy had burned the soul of Sister Abigail, but he was wrong. She was the sister of Satan himself and her soul still lives. He said she has bestowed her power on Wyatt, and he is all-seeing and all-knowing. His mission is to purge all infidels, and he will start with Orton. He said he is born again, and he baptized himself in her ashes.

4. The Usos defeated American Alpha. This was a non-title match. During the match, they also showed updates of Shane McMahon backstage, being helped out of the arena. Before Shane was about to leave the building, he instead turned around and headed back inside the arena. American Alpha went for the Doomsday Bulldog, but Jimmy Uso pushed Gable off the top, then hit Jason Jordan and allowed Jey Uso to get the pin.

— Shane McMahon came to the stage with a microphone and challenged AJ Styles to a match at WrestleMania.