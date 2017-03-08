WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/7/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 7, 2017. The show featured yet another No. 1 contender match to determine who would face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:



— The show opened with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon coming to the ring. Bryan said he believes Randy Orton should get the WrestleMania shot, and Shane believes it should go to AJ Styles. They recapped the whole situation, and said it will all be settled tonight with a first-time-ever match between Styles and Orton.

1. John Cena and Nikki Bella defeated James Ellsworth and Carmella. Before the match, Ellsworth cut a promo on Cena, and then introduced Carmella. Cena and Bella forced their opponents to tap with stereo STFs.

— After the match, Miz and Maryse attacked Nikki and John. Miz got on the microphone and ran down Cena and Bella. Maryse joined in, then she and Miz kissed and left.

— Curt Hawkins was in the ring and called out Dean Ambrose after getting embarrassed by him last week. Ambrose came out, clotheslined, Hawkins on the ramp, and then got in the ring to call out Baron Corbin. Corbin appeared on the screen and said he’s not stupid. Ambrose said in that case, he’ll come to him. Hawkins tried to attack Ambrose again as Ambrose left, but got hit with Dirty Deeds.

— Backstage, Mojo Rawley announced he would be Smackdown’s first entrant into the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Dolph Ziggler sarcastically applauded him and said that you have to earn a WrestleMania moment. Rawley said that must be why Dolph’s never had one. Ziggler told him not to hurt himself reaching for that brass ring.

— Ambrose continued to look for Corbin backstage. Corbin attacked Ambrose with a lead pipe, then pinned him under the tines of a forklift.

— Alexa Bliss came out (accompanied by Mickie James) to deliver her “Blissertation” on who will be her next challenger. She named all the people who it definitely won’t be, and when she got to Becky Lynch, Lynch’s music hit and she came out. She said she’s going to take back her title at WrestleMania. Then Natalya came out and staked her claim to a match. Bliss said they weren’t getting a shot, and Mickie said Alexa was about to announce she was the challenger. Alexa said that wasn’t the case, and the four women argued until Daniel Bryan came out. He said that since Alexa said she’s the best woman on the roster, she’ll defend her title against every available Smackdown woman at WrestleMania 33. He then made a Teddy Long-style tag team match.

2. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya. Natalya turned on Becky and left her laying, then Alexa tagged herself in and got the pin. After the match, Mickie turned on Alexa with a big kick to the head.

3. No. 1 Contender Match: Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles. Styles faked out Orton on a springboard, avoiding an RKO, but then got caught with a pop-up RKO, giving Orton the pinfall victory. He will challenge Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.