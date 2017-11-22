WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/21/2017

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 21, 2017. The show featured the fallout from Survivor Series, and Smackdown Live got back to business as usual, with a Women’s Championship rematch, the debut of the Bludgeon Brothers, and a main event lumberjack match.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Shane McMahon saying he’s proud of everyone from Smackdown Live, except for two people. He brought out Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who traded barbs with McMahon, until Shane prepared to fire them. As he was about to do so, he was interrupted by Daniel Bryan. Bryan suggested punishing them rather than firing them, and booked them against the New Day in a lumberjack match.

1. Shelton Benjamin defeated Jey Uso. Benjamin hit Paydirt and pinned Jey.

— Backstage, Naomi was getting her makeup done when she was attacked by the debuting Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan from NXT. Becky Lynch tried to make the save and was also beaten down.

— Backstage, Shane McMahon told Daniel Bryan that punishing Owens and Zayn was a great idea, then left Bryan in charge before leaving for the evening.

2. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated the Hype Bros. The Bludgeon Brothers finally debuted, with new music and ring gear. They hit a two-man Splash Mountain on Mojo Rawley, and Erick Rowan got the pin.