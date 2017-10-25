WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/24/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 24, 2017. The show featured the fallout from Smackdown’s roster attacking the Raw roster on Monday, as well as some pieces put in place for Survivor Series.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Shane McMahon coming to the ring and explaining his and Smackdown’s actions on Monday. He said Smackdown knew they would be in a fight at Survivor Series, and it’s always better to strike first. Sami Zayn interrupted and “selflessly” offered the services of himself and Kevin Owens. McMahon said he didn’t want their help, but if Zayn can beat Randy Orton, he gets to be part of Smackdown’s Survivor Series team.

1. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston). The Usos sat in on commentary for this match. While the official checked on Kofi Kingston, Chad Gable pushed Xavier Woods toward Shelton Benjamin on the apron, who hit Benjamin with an enzuigiri. Gable then covered Woods for the pin.

— Breezango debuted their latest Quentin Tarantino-inspired vignette, “Fashion Dogs.”

2. Sin Cara defeated Baron Corbin. This was a non-title match. Corbin lost his temper and wouldn’t stop assaulting Sin Cara in the corner. When Corbin refused to heed the referee’s five-count to break it up, he was disqualified. After the match, Corbin gave Sin Cara the End of Days on the floor.