WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/19/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 19, 2017. This episode featured a United States Open Challenge that didn’t happen, and an impromptu main event Fatal 4-Way No. 1. contender’s match that did happen.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The episode opened with Shane McMahon making his entrance and coming to the ring. He said Kevin Owens has made an enemy of the entire McMahon family, and he might understand part of what he started, because he isn’t in the building tonight. McMahon swore to punish Owens at Hell in a Cell.

1. Randy Orton defeated Aiden English. Orton won by pinfall with the RKO.

— After the match, Rusev came out and said he has become a national disgrace since he lost to Randy Orton in 10 seconds at SummerSlam. He said he wants his revenge right now.

2. Rusev defeated Randy Orton. Orton went for an RKO, but Rusev pushed him off, into Aiden English on the ring apron. Orton shoved English and wandered into a thrust kick, then was pinned by Rusev.

— Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers came to the ring. For the second week in a row, Mahal mocked Nakamura and said this was what he had to look forward to from the fans if he became champion. He insisted Nakamura should realize the fans aren’t worth it.

— AJ Styles came to the ring and shamed Kevin Owens for his actions, then ran down Baron Corbin, who he dubbed “The Shortcut King” and a failure. Baron Corbin came out for the United States Open Challenge, and the ring introductions were made, but before the bell could ring, Corbin attacked Styles from behind. When the referee managed to pull Corbin off and went to check on Styles, Tye Dillinger appeared and attacked Corbin. Dillinger tossed Corbin out of the ring and Corbin injured his ankle in the process.

Corbin rolled back in the ring and tried to tell the referee that he wasn’t well enough to continue, and clutched his ankle. Styles locked in the Calf Crusher and Corbin tapped out, but the match was never official.