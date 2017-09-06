WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/5/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 5, 2017. The show featured a No. 1 contender match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton, a confrontation between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, and the Smackdown Live commentary debut of Corey Graves.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Tom Philips and Byron Saxton paying tribute to JBL, and then introducing Corey Graves as the new color commentator for Smackdown.

— Ellsworth and Carmella were in the ring for Carmella’s match against Natalya. Ellsworth started to introduce Carmella, but was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who said he would be the special guest referee, and tried to take the existing referee’s shirt. That brought out Shane McMahon, who said all of Owens’ bad luck was his own fault. Owens insulted McMahon’s family, and McMahon told him not to do that again. The second time Owens insulted McMahon’s children, McMahon snapped and attacked Owens.

Backstage, Owens threatened Daniel Bryan that he would sue McMahon and the company, then said he was going to press criminal charges, and departed.

1. Natalya defeated Carmella. When Carmella got the upper hand in the match, Ellsworth attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on her behalf. When Carmella tossed the briefcase out of the ring and yelled at Ellsworth, Natalya rolled her up for the pin.

— After the match, Carmella ran down Ellsworth and then parted ways with him.

— Dolph Ziggler was supposed to re-debut. He made his normal entrance and then insulted the crowd, saying that they don’t appreciate what he does in the ring, and all they care about are gimmicks. He left, then came out to John Cena’s music and imitated Cena’s entrance. Then he suggested the fans might like nostalgia instead, so he did a “Macho Man” Randy Savage entrance. He then did Naomi’s blacklight entrance, then got on the microphone again and say anyone can do that, but nobody can do what he does. Then he said he doesn’t care about the fans, either, and left.