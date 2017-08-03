Youtube

It was one of the most anticipated WWE main events of the year, as John Cena faced off with Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of Smackdown this week. The match was heavily advertised last week while AJ Styles defending the US Title against Kevin Owens was also promoted. It could be argued that they are the four best performers on Smackdown right now, so having two big matches with those four names should have produced a good number. The ratings are in, and WWE should be pleased with them.

This week’s Smackdown did 2.569 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily. The number is up from last week’s 2.535 million viewers, which was headlined by Styles vs. Owens vs. Jericho for the US Title. It was most viewers for Smackdown since the June 27 show headlined by the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.