WWE Smackdown Ratings Went Up Following The Invasion Of Raw

10.26.17 34 mins ago

Youtube

There was a lot of curiosity heading into this week’s edition of Smackdown Live following the big angle that took place at the end of Raw when the Smackdown roster surprisingly showed up to unleash their #UnderSiege attack on Raw. Some people thought it was cool. Others thought it didn’t make a whole lot of sense. That’s why there was intrigue on Smackdown to see what they might do to explain their actions.

The start of Smackdown featured Shane McMahon talking about the attack on Raw saying that if you want to get into a fight, you might as well be the ones that start it. There weren’t any comments from wrestlers involved in the talk, though, so it was a little disappointing in that way. What wasn’t disappointing is that Smackdown’s ratings went up this week.

The Smackdown audience went up this week with 2.699 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily. That’s really good considering they were going up against the Major League Baseball World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in game one, which did 11.5 million viewers on FOX. That’s down from last year, but still a good number obviously.

Around The Web

TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP