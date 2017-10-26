WWE Smackdown Ratings Went Up Following The Invasion Of Raw

Youtube

There was a lot of curiosity heading into this week’s edition of Smackdown Live following the big angle that took place at the end of Raw when the Smackdown roster surprisingly showed up to unleash their #UnderSiege attack on Raw. Some people thought it was cool. Others thought it didn’t make a whole lot of sense. That’s why there was intrigue on Smackdown to see what they might do to explain their actions.

The start of Smackdown featured Shane McMahon talking about the attack on Raw saying that if you want to get into a fight, you might as well be the ones that start it. There weren’t any comments from wrestlers involved in the talk, though, so it was a little disappointing in that way. What wasn’t disappointing is that Smackdown’s ratings went up this week.

The Smackdown audience went up this week with 2.699 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily. That’s really good considering they were going up against the Major League Baseball World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in game one, which did 11.5 million viewers on FOX. That’s down from last year, but still a good number obviously.