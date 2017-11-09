WWE Smackdown Live Ratings Surged Thanks To The Big Title Change

Youtube

There’s a new WWE Champion and his name is AJ Styles. It feels good writing that because the WWE Championship that Styles held earlier this year is back around his waist after he defeated Jinder Mahal during this week’s edition of Smackdown that was taped on Tuesday in Manchester, England.

The title change made a lot of WWE fans happy because Mahal’s run as champion wasn’t very exciting at all. Mahal cut repetitive promos week after week, had below average matches and most of the matches had the same formula with the Singh Brothers interfering to help him beat the likes of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura multiple times. After nearly six months of Mahal as WWE Champion, it was time for a change.

This week’s Smackdown drew a good number in the ratings with 2.603 million viewers for the two-hour show, according to Showbuzz Daily.