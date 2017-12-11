WWE Celebrated The Holidays With A Weird Fake ‘South Park’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Remember back in the late ’90s when South Park was so popular that it bled into other forms of popular culture? So much so that WWF shows featured wrestlers wearing airbrushed South Park t-shirts, wrestlers carrying around Cartman dolls and fans bringing signs with wrestlers as South Park characters on them? Those days are back, apparently, as WWE chose to wish us Happy Holidays with a 2-minute parody of ‘Joy to the World’ as sung by unlicensed South Park approximations of WWE Superstars. Sure!

Highlights include a tiny Velveteen Dream, Sheamus as a snowman with a mohawk made of carrots, Braun Strowman as The Abominable Snowmonster of the North from the Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer TV special and, of course, this couple of seconds of Rusev Day celebration: