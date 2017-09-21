Jinder Mahal, the current WWE Champion, delivered a promo on Smackdown this week that got a lot of people talking, and it wasn’t in a good way. For the second straight week, Mahal was in the ring with his buddies Samir and Sunil Singh laughing at the facial expressions of Shinsuke Nakamura. That’s not the story this week, though. The story is what Mahal said.
During the promo, Mahal showed a picture of Nakamura and said “you always rook the same” as his way to mock the way Nakamura talks. Mahal showed the same picture a few times to mock Nakamura’s facial expressions. Mahal added that behind his back, the fans are saying that Nakamura gets his haircut from a dog groomer and then said that people call Nakamura “Mr. Miyagi” from the Karate Kid moves. The fans were chanting “Nakamura” during the promo and they also created a new chant by saying “that’s too far” at Mahal. For the second week in a row, Nakamura stayed in the back and didn’t respond to it by kicking Mahal’s ass.
While the promo was just a bad guy doing a speech to get some heat, there is a line you shouldn’t cross in wrestling promos and mocking how a foreigner can’t say words properly is going a bit too far.
This is stupid. Good heel work.
Then again they should also know better than to make Jinder Mahal WWE champion for five months, but they don’t.
+zing
Stop ruining WS with the crybaby shit
Dave Mrltzer is a 57 year old fan boy who writes about fake fighting. Mark!
Holy shit…Jinder is a heel!
WWE hasn’t had actual heels doing heel stuff in a really long time so the majority of people don’t get it. When Nak beats the tar out of Jinder and takes the title, everyone will lose their minds and this promo will be a large part of that reason.
Now if Jinder goes over…WWE will have some serious explaining to do.
…he’s a heel, you’re not supposed to like what he says.
“He’s a heel” isn’t an excuse. He can be a heel, but if your primarily “USA! USA” chanting fanbase, in the actual stadium, feels that you’ve gone “too far,” then you literally have gone too far. This hasn’t made him any more of an effective heel.
“They’ll only love you until you’re successful, so let me be racist ahead of the curve” is an odd and embarrassing way to do Mahal/Nak for sure, but the worst thing about it was that it was just so BORING. The segment was fun last week, but they didn’t build on that as much as repeated it with worse jokes and an utter lack of freshness. Might as well have been watching Raw.