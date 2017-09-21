YouTube

Jinder Mahal, the current WWE Champion, delivered a promo on Smackdown this week that got a lot of people talking, and it wasn’t in a good way. For the second straight week, Mahal was in the ring with his buddies Samir and Sunil Singh laughing at the facial expressions of Shinsuke Nakamura. That’s not the story this week, though. The story is what Mahal said.

During the promo, Mahal showed a picture of Nakamura and said “you always rook the same” as his way to mock the way Nakamura talks. Mahal showed the same picture a few times to mock Nakamura’s facial expressions. Mahal added that behind his back, the fans are saying that Nakamura gets his haircut from a dog groomer and then said that people call Nakamura “Mr. Miyagi” from the Karate Kid moves. The fans were chanting “Nakamura” during the promo and they also created a new chant by saying “that’s too far” at Mahal. For the second week in a row, Nakamura stayed in the back and didn’t respond to it by kicking Mahal’s ass.

While the promo was just a bad guy doing a speech to get some heat, there is a line you shouldn’t cross in wrestling promos and mocking how a foreigner can’t say words properly is going a bit too far.