Recently, Sting stopped by the home base of the Dallas Cowboys to appear on their local cable television show and talk about the team. But apparently while he was there, he filmed the above vignette where he was named the new “intimidation coach” of the Cowboys. It’s a pretty damn good bit, owing in large part to how committed and understated Sting is throughout.

And also because of this:

But that’s the simple rule of comedy: put Sting in an ordinary situation in full Sting regalia and let the laughs roll in. That’s what SportsCenter commercials have been doing for like 20 years now. (Well, not with Sting, but you know what I mean. Give them time. They’ll get there.)

Sting is a longtime resident of Dallas and often describes himself as a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, so I’m sure he had a lot of fun with this. Of course, given how gullible the character of Sting has been over the past 30 years or so, there’s always a chance he’s going to keep showing up to Cowboys HQ and wondering why people keep pulling the “STING” nameplate down in his office.

Maybe we can get Lex Luger to break the news to Sting, gently. Luger’s the only person Sting will trust, you know. Him and Ric Flair, but only when Ric Flair promises he’s not going to screw Sting over. A man’s got to have a code.