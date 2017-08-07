The Best And Worst Of WWF SummerSlam 1997

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We’re balls-deep in the great United States and Canada beef of 1997, with the Hart Foundation teaming up to throw every stipulation imaginable at the wall to see what sticks, and the United States enlisting the help of a man vaguely named THE PATRIOT who loves America so much but is more symbolism than man. Also, most of the international issues revolve around eating dog food and wearing dresses.

If you haven’t seen this pay-per-view, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

This is one of the most important shows of the year, so please make sure to share the column on social media and drop down into our comments section to let us know you enjoyed it and/or what you thought of the show. We can either talk about this, or a Natalya championship match at SummerSlam 2017. Your call.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF SummerSlam for August 3, 1997.