Here Are Your WWE SummerSlam 2017 Predictions & Analysis

WWE SummerSlam 2017 — the biggest party of the summer, not counting all those festivals or any really nice birthday parties — airs this Sunday, August 20, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on WWE Network. The six-hour show (good lord) features matches for every main roster championship except the Intercontinental Championship, for some reason.
Here’s the complete card as we know it.
WWE SummerSlam 2017 Card:
1. Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns
2. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
3. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens with special guest referee Shane McMahon
4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks
5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya
6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos
8. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
9. Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt
10. Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In A Shark Cage: Big Cass vs. Big Show
11. Randy Orton vs. Rusev
12. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville
The With Spandex crew will be live in the building for the event, but we’ll also be here as always with our live thread, live results and post-show coverage. We’re also hitting you a little earlier than usual with our analysis and predictions to get you hype for the event. It will take up 1/4 of your entire day!
Here’s what we think will go down at SummerSlam. Be sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know who you think’s winning what.
either 2/3 of the shield reunites for a face pop early in the tonight to fully reunite for heel heat later in the night or Ambrose turns heel on Rollins
I am happy with either
There are so many good options they have for the main event and beyond. Strowman pins Lesnar, Lesnar leaves does UFC then comes back for Strowman at Wrestlemania. The Shield re-unites & “cheats” to help Reigns win.
Having said that, bracing for “The Big Dog stands tall, we’ll see you tomorrow for Nitro”
Keeping it short:
-Tozawa wins, and Neville bulks up to 206 so he can be away from 205 Live and crush people there
-Randy Orton because AMERICA
-Enzo helps Cass, Show gets beat, they hug and reform as terrible people, and we pretend that split NEVER HAPPENED
-At this point, I’m pretty sure Lock, Shock, and Barrel could beat Bray Wyatt.
-BOM BADA BAAAAAA. Baron Corbin is basically dead after this
-New Day wins the match of the night. Fashion PoPo than arrest them for poor color schemes.
-Naomi, with no cash in. I can’t think of anything less desirable than Women’s Champion Natalya
-…wait. Nope, yes I can. BLISS WINS LOL
-…AJ I guess?
-WOAH OHHHHHH OHHHHH OHHHHH OHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
-Brock and Strowman both pin somebody. Title match between the two at the next PPV. Roman punches them both out, because DUH.
Oh, and Dean and Seth get into an argument, brawl, and inadvertently pin Cesaro (because OBVIOUSLY) to win the titles by accident.
I hate ya’ll for planting the heel shield reunion in my mind and lol at the only way dean and seth would get booed is if they help roman win the title. I’m actually lookin forward to this entire card I just hope Sasha wins because bruh Alexa hasn’t wrestled in like a month also Banks is the only great female wrestler left on the roster and Corbin needs to win BAD I don’t even like him that much but if he loses clean he’s as good as done isn’t he?
I predict that pretty much all of SummerSlam will be comments negatively comparing it to NXT Takeover: Brooklyn with a Vengeance (whether fairly or not).
No chance that Brock has negotiated a buy out and is leaving early? He doesn’t want to be there and he’s a burden for the company. I don’t think anyone is buying anything outside of t shirts because of Brock lesnar. Maybe he’s really leaving. That would be an actual shock.
I hate when people say “two singles stars shouldn’t beat established teams” when said singles stars were part of the MOST DOMINANT FACTION OF THE PAST DECADE! Like seriously, this is not Batista randomly tagging with Rey Mysterio, these guys are part of the group that brought back the very concept of dominant team stables in modern WWE. That’d be like if Jason Jordan and Chad Gable got back together a few years down the line and people started complaining about them being two thrown together singles competitors, they’re one of the best tag teams of all times you dolts!
Also I don’t get all the humbugging about Alex Bliss and Nia Jax potentially not feuding for the title against one another. There seems to be this weird perception that it would be in any way a good match, which it won’t. It’ll either be a complete jobber squash for Nia, or they won’t even fight at all because Alexa will immediately get herself disqualified/counted out/etc. There is no middle grounds here because neither of them have enough in ring skill or a proper mesh of styles that would allow for a good, non-shenanigans based match up. And it’s not like Nia has the mic work to make the build up any good either, literally the only reason their dynamic is entertaining is because Alexa keeps finding cheesy ways to keep Nia on her side, take that away and make them direct foes and there isn’t really much substance to run with.
My vote for “How would Universal Champion Braun Strowman carry/wear the belt?” is over one shoulder like Chewbacca’s bandolier, because it’s the most Mad Max option.
He should also have an ever-growing belt of skulls representing his fallen enemies.
Thank you for reading my fashion opinions for Brown Strongman.
They’re surely not going to build Ambrose & Rollins so perfectly for so long, only to shit the bed at SummerSlam. Sure, it’s easy to see a win coming from a mile away, but this whole storyline has been about sending the fans home happy. Give them their big moment, so everyone can go back to predicting when Dean turns on Seth.