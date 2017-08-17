Here Are Your WWE SummerSlam 2017 Predictions & Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE SummerSlam 2017 — the biggest party of the summer, not counting all those festivals or any really nice birthday parties — airs this Sunday, August 20, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on WWE Network. The six-hour show (good lord) features matches for every main roster championship except the Intercontinental Championship, for some reason.

Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 Card:

1. Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns 2. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 3. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens with special guest referee Shane McMahon 4. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Sasha Banks 5. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Natalya 6. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins 7. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos 8. John Cena vs. Baron Corbin 9. Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt 10. Enzo Amore Suspended Above The Ring In A Shark Cage: Big Cass vs. Big Show 11. Randy Orton vs. Rusev 12. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa (c) vs. Neville

The With Spandex crew will be live in the building for the event, but we’ll also be here as always with our live thread, live results and post-show coverage. We’re also hitting you a little earlier than usual with our analysis and predictions to get you hype for the event. It will take up 1/4 of your entire day!

Here’s what we think will go down at SummerSlam. Be sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know who you think’s winning what.