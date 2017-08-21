Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE SummerSlam 2017 results. The show was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura challenging for the WWE Championship, a fatal-fourway for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, and 11 more matches. No, really!
WWE SummerSlam 2017
1. Kickoff Match: The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas defeated Jason Jordan and the Hardy Boys. Miz pinned Jason Jordan after a Skull-crushing Finale.
2. Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa (c). Tozawa missed a top rope senton, and Neville was able to connect with Red Arrow to win the match and regain the Cruiserweight Championship.
3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match: The Usos defeated The New Day (c). The Usos won the match by pinning Big E with a double splash and became the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.
4. John Cena defeated Baron Corbin. Cena pinned Corbin after an Attitude Adjustment.
AMAZING show!Best main PPV of the year BY FAR, I don’t see how they’ll be able to top this one for a while! Best main PPV since last year’s No Mercy.
Nope
Wut
outside of Main,Usos/Day, The Shield the rest was from boring to a normal tv match at best
That PPV was uneven as hell and downright weird. A ton of titles changes hands, but half of them were ones that didn’t need to or shouldn’t have. Both womens titles changed hands why? Cruiserweight?
– This Enzo and Cass angle is getting no one over. Enzo looks even more helpless than he ever did before, Cass isn’t doing anything impressive or getting any heat and Big Show seems like he’s downright slumming it after we saw the kind of match he can still put on earlier this year with Braun. This whole thing has gone as badly for everyone involved as I figured an Enzo and Cass split would.
– Orton’s hell bent on having all ten spots on the “top ten worst matches of 2017”, apparently. Or he lost one hell of a bet somewhere.
– They have one match finish for Jinder Mahal and it’s not even one that makes him look good.
– The Universal title match was so good it single handedly elevated the PPV all on its own. Braun was on fire and I think they should have just put the damn strap on him tonight. Just destroying everyone for over half the match. It was so good I was giddly laughing and clapping my hands. Not a dull moment in the match, either, and Brock even sold like a champ, looking about as ready to die as I think we’ve seen him. The finish with his retention deflated me a bit, but the match was so good I was pretty much over it immediately. All I want now is Braun vs Brock, one on one, for the title.
Yeah, I would have been very happy with them putting the strap on Braun. He was a monster in the main event. That match was so good it made me forget how awful Orton burying Handsome Rusev was.
Rusev getting punked just puts me in a bad mood. It’s one thing to lose a match. It’s another to Daniel Bryan him. But hey, the terrible match streak for Orton lives, I guess.
Braun putting Brock through two tables and dumping the third on him was the point where I was fully invested. Then he just kept going and smashing people and it was beautiful. The crowd was starting up a Goldberg style “Strowman” chant, even, before Reigns cut it off with the apron dropkick. Just so, so good. I was waiting for him to pop up again at the end, nix the pin and dump Brock for the three with the powerslam, but to my disappointment, it wasn’t to be. I guess a finish like that is just too beautiful for us to behold.
Pretty good show overall. I’m not thrilled about Brock retaining, but at least it was Reigns eating the pin (clean, no less) and Braun came out of that match looking the best of any of the guys, even if he didn’t win.
My favorite moment had to be Enzo oiling himself up and slipping out of the shark cage only to eat a boot from Cass and die. That was hilarious.
Not a good weekend for champions. Including Takeover they were 4 for 11 (5 for 12 if you want to count Miz’s team’s win).
Is Rusev’s contract expiring and they are just shitting in him on his way out?
This was surprisingly better than expected. Most of the matches were decent, but the main event was a barn burner and I can’t remember the last time WWE had a match so good I couldn’t take my eyes off of it for a second. And he may not have won, but Braun Strowman just became a superstar tonight.
Hghlights for me:
1.) BRAUN
2.) BRAUN
3.) BRAUN
4.) Cesaro pops beach ball
5.) KO “you jump off buildings!”
Almost everything else: meh to ugh, and I typically give higher marks than most on PPVs. Guys no one cares about singlehandedly fundamentally making matches/feuds uninteresting (Natalya, Wyatt, Big Show) or lame/no build feuds for matches of no consequence (Corbin/Cena, Orton/Rusev)
Yo, don’t let the diesel main event fool you, this show was bad. Overbooked, weird, boring for about 85% of it, and punctuated by bad wrestling. The main event was crazy good though. If you didn’t watch the show live, go back and watch the pre-show, Shield/Shesaro and the main obviously.
Reading it, it sounds awful Brock somehow continues to be part time champion. Sigh. And can we repackage Bray? Just have him come out to yakety sax from now on. He 100% is the new Brooklyn brawler just with less charm
I loved how cena came in, buried Corbin, saluted and left. Just watched asuka on nxt. I don’t know what they do now that she’s superhuman but I like it.