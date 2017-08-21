WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE SummerSlam 2017 results. The show was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura challenging for the WWE Championship, a fatal-fourway for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, and 11 more matches. No, really!

WWE SummerSlam 2017

1. Kickoff Match: The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas defeated Jason Jordan and the Hardy Boys. Miz pinned Jason Jordan after a Skull-crushing Finale.

2. Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa (c). Tozawa missed a top rope senton, and Neville was able to connect with Red Arrow to win the match and regain the Cruiserweight Championship.

3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match: The Usos defeated The New Day (c). The Usos won the match by pinning Big E with a double splash and became the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

4. John Cena defeated Baron Corbin. Cena pinned Corbin after an Attitude Adjustment.