Here Are The Results From WWE SummerSlam 2017

#WWE
08.20.17 1 hour ago 15 Comments

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE SummerSlam 2017 results. The show was headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura challenging for the WWE Championship, a fatal-fourway for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, and 11 more matches. No, really!

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2017 column.

WWE SummerSlam 2017

1. Kickoff Match: The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas defeated Jason Jordan and the Hardy Boys. Miz pinned Jason Jordan after a Skull-crushing Finale.

2. Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Neville defeated Akira Tozawa (c). Tozawa missed a top rope senton, and Neville was able to connect with Red Arrow to win the match and regain the Cruiserweight Championship.

3. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Kickoff Match: The Usos defeated The New Day (c). The Usos won the match by pinning Big E with a double splash and became the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

4. John Cena defeated Baron Corbin. Cena pinned Corbin after an Attitude Adjustment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE PPV RESULTSWWE SUMMERSLAMWWE SUMMERSLAM 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP