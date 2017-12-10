WWE

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann is currently in the custody of the Gainesville, Florida police, spending the night in jail after being arrested late Saturday night on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

Swann was attending the FEST Wrestling show at 8 Seconds in downtown Gainesville on December 9th, where his wife, independent wrestler Su Yung (real name Vannarah Riggs), was performing. According to the police report from Gainsville PD and eyewitnesses at the scene, Swann and Riggs were driving down the road after the show and discussing her match when Swann got angry at her, causing Riggs to leave the car while it was stopped in traffic. Swann reportedly left the car and pursued Riggs, allegedly grabbing her by the arm and putting her in a headlock before placing her back in his vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Riggs jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving, causing Swann to abandon his car and allegedly give chase again. The car later hit a telephone pole.

Swann denied grabbing Riggs in his statement to the police, claiming he was just trying to get home and was relying on her phone which had GPS.