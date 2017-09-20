Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Every year, when WWE rolls into town for week-long WrestleMania events in March or April and SummerSlam events in August, the company goes on a “Community Caravan,” where they send Superstars and ambassadors to a slew of charity and community events. They partner with national and local nonprofits to make sure they support and uplift those in need, often with a large emphasis on children and military families.

We got to see the Community Caravan in action at this year’s WrestleMania, when we were lucky enough to watch Superstars like Sami Zayn, Titus O’Neil, and Ember Moon play dodgeball with kids at an Orlando-area neighborhood center. We also, more recently, got to tag along to some SummerSlam events in New York City, including a Hire Heroes networking event, and a Make-A-Wish surprise at the top of One World Trade Center.

But that’s not all WWE did in New York. They hosted a Special Olympics Unified basketball game, teamed with Boys and Girls Clubs to present a Be A STAR bullying prevention rally, sent a half-dozen Superstars to the Brooklyn children’s hospital, and presented a yoga event in conjunction with Susan G. Komen. That’s a full week.

When you sign with WWE, part of your job involved getting involved with charities and the community, so we wanted to talk to some of the Superstars to ask them just what it means to them that they are able to spend so much of their time getting up close and personal with the fans who might be the most in need of assistance, or just in need of cheering up.