Ranking WWE Superstars’ Taste In Metal Bands, From Best To Worst

Everyone knows music and pro wrestling are like peanut butter and jelly: Sure, you could have one without the other, but they’re always better together. Most modern day WWE entrance themes lean heavily to the hard rock/metal side of the spectrum, so it’s only natural to wonder if the athletes’ musical tastes lean the same way.

Well wonder no longer, thanks to the people at Metal Injection, who caught up with a slew of WWE Superstars at the WWE 2K18 launch party in Brooklyn over SummerSlam weekend and grilled ’em on their favorite rock and metal bands. Now, we can appropriately judge them!

First, the source material interviews in question.

And now on to our rankings!

8. Kurt Angle

The current general manager of Raw comes in dead last here for two reasons: First, he named Metallica as his go-to metal band, aka the literal safest pick anyone can make. They have “metal” in their goddamn band name! Picking Metallica as your favorite metal band is like picking oxygen as your favorite breathable element. But Angle digs the hole even deeper by admitting his fondness for Christian music. I’m not gonna slag on a guy for his faith, but c’mon, man.

7. Jinder Mahal

The current WWE World Champion (holy sh*t that’s still factually correct), Jinder Mahal not only takes the same Metallica copout as Kurt Angle, but then reveals his truly terrible taste by admitting he loves himself some Nickelback. I guess it should be no surprise that a member of 3MB likes the band who one gave Raw one of its most garbage theme songs.

6. Bobby Roode

The most recent call-up to Smackdown Live, former NXT Champion Bobby Roode makes the incredibly safe pick of Queen, aka the band his “Glorious Domination” theme song is aping the most. Now, to be fair, Queen did get pretty heavy at times (see “Stone Cold Crazy,” a song so metal that Metallica once covered it), but still, can someone let Bob Roo know that there is rock music newer than 1977? Thanks.

5. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss reveals herself as the scene kid who hangs out with all the metal guys as her picks encompass the average middle schooler’s playlist: Panic! At The Disco, Bowling For Soup, My Chemical Romance and Simple Plan. Now, these bands are decidedly not metal; however, Panic! frontman Brendon Urie does have a thing for positive hardcore, so maybe Bliss’ horizons have been expanded? Also, My Chem’s “Welcome To The Black Parade” is still a banger 11 years later and is more emotionally resonant than 99 percent of modern metal, don’t @ me.